Rachel Recchia and Genevieve Parisi were the definitions of beach babes in their recent stunning photo.

The Bachelor Nation beauties wowed in contrasting bikinis that showed off their toned figures.

Genevieve and Rachel’s beachy post saw them reuniting in Santa Monica, California, and they also had another reunion on television this week.

Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise featured Rachel showing up with fellow Bachelorette co-lead Gabby Windey to get the scoop on all the BIP drama.

Gabby and Rachel also warned the ladies about one of their exes, Logan Palmer, who’s become known to flip-flop between women.

While Rachel and Genevieve are no strangers to boy drama, it seems all their reality show ups and downs have only brought them closer as they highlighted their bond in black and white swimwear.

Genevieve Parisi and Rachel Recchia are flawless in ‘yin and yang’ bikinis

Genevieve took to Instagram to share her and Rachel’s captivating beach photo with her 197k followers.

In the photo, Genevieve and Rachel wrapped their arms together while mirroring each other in a kneeling pose on the sand.

The ladies highlighted their pearly whites while smiling at one another adoringly.

Genevieve bared skin in a plunging white bikini top and skimpy bottoms, with her glowing skin and abs visible.

She accessorized with silver hoops, rings, and a delicate necklace. Her long brunette locks were styled in a half-up, half-down do with beach waves.

Rachel wore a long sleeve black bikini top and matching black bikini bottoms. Her signature blonde hair was worn down as she placed a hand on her head and showed off her fit curves.

Genevieve captioned the post with a nod to their black and white bikinis and their friendship, writing, “The Yin to my Yang,” and adding black and white heart emojis.

Fans loved seeing the duo’s gorgeous photo as the post quickly amassed over 28k likes.

Rachel Recchia basks in golden hour with Michelle Young

Since appearing in The Bachelor franchise, Rachel has become great friends with many Bachelor Nation stars.

Along with being the yin to Genevieve’s yang, Rachel also has a special bond with fellow former Bachelorette lead Michelle Young.

Recently, Rachel shared a photo of her and Michelle soaking up the sun during golden hour as they spent time supporting Gabby on Dancing with the Stars.

Rachel wore a black dress with a torso cutout, plunging neckline, and high slit, while Michelle popped in a formfitting green dress with a hem just below the knee.

Rachel captioned the post, “giving golden hour, leg and a perfect score for gabs.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.