Rachel Recchia is glowing more than ever with ‘revenge makeup’ after last year’s heartbreaks

Rachel Recchia shares the new makeup routine that has her glowing more than ever. Pic credit: ABC

There’s no stopping Rachel Recchia now that she’s in her “revenge girl era.”

2022 was undoubtfully a tough year for Rachel, as the 26-year-old pilot dove right into the spotlight on one of reality TV’s hottest dating shows.

Rachel memorably got her start as one of Clayton Echard’s top three women during the most recent season of The Bachelor, when he ended things with both her and co-pilot Gabby Windey after professing his love to both of them.

Although Rachel got her own shot at love as one of The Bachelorette Season 19 leads, things took a sharp turn when her season’s winner, Tino Franco, kissed another woman shortly after the two had gotten engaged during the show’s finale.

While Bachelor Nation may have watched Rachel go through so much in just one year, things are looking up for the former lead as she shows how she’s getting her “revenge” in the new year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She appeared to radiate joy as she shared her latest TikTok video, which showed her using a variety of makeup products to achieve her unmissable glow.

Rachel Recchia shows off her New Year’s glow with Armani makeup

Rachel’s latest video showed her makeup routine, which started with a clean, fresh face and brushed-up eyebrows.

She then took the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation and Concealer, which effortlessly glided along her skin and gave her a natural-looking base. The foundation currently retails for $69, and the concealer sells for $38 at Sephora.

After a quick blend, the former Bachelorette applied the Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Shadow in the color Gold Ashes, which she said made her “shook.”

A little mascara and a pink lip shade were the last steps to achieve Rachel’s stunning glow, which she labeled “Revenge Makeup.”

“🖤 my take on the revenge makeup trend using @Armani beauty,” Rachel wrote in the caption.

The “revenge makeup trend” consists of TikTok users using bold, unapologetic makeup looks to deal with any heartbreak they may face and get vengeance on those who hurt them.

After bringing in the new year in Los Cabos and showing off her new glow, it’s safe to say Rachel is officially off to a fresh new start in 2023.

Tino Franco admits to cheating on Rachel during The Bachelorette finale

While it may have been a rollercoaster of a season for both Rachel and Gabby on The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation was handed a shocking surprise when Tino Franco admitted to cheating on Rachel after proposing.

After fans had just watched Tino and Rachel get engaged, an unedited clip was shown of a distressed Tino showing up to tell Rachel that he had kissed another woman shortly after.

Rachel stayed strong, however, and displayed no remorse for Tino and his wrongdoings. As he owned up to his actions and begged for a second chance, Rachel told him they were done and handed her engagement ring back to him.

Tino has stayed quiet in the franchise ever since, while Rachel has clearly been thriving — and getting every ounce of revenge she can.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.