Rachel Recchia goes ghost hunting in Charleston

Rachel Recchia wants to see ghosts. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Rachel Recchia is in the midst of watching back her season of The Bachelorette, alongside Gabby Windey and the rest of Bachelor Nation.

While she and Gabby have made up their own rules as the unique season filmed, they have also stood their ground and shown they are there to find love.

As they have gone on this journey together, Gabby and Rachel allegedly stayed great friends and didn’t put up with any nonsense as they went.

Even though fans don’t know if Gabby or Rachel found their person at the end of the process, Reality Steve has dropped some hints on who their final three or four men will be.

For now, the two women are keeping busy as influencers on their Instagram accounts.

Most recently, Rachel traveled to South Carolina with a few alums from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, including Genevieve Parisi.

Rachel Recchia went ghost hunting while in Charleston

Rachel took to her Instagram account to post three photos while she stayed in Charleston, South Carolina, with some friends.

The first two pictures of her posing in super cute, high-waisted light wash jeans with a split at the ankle.

She paired those with a simple white crop tee and some tan wedge sandals as she left her newly colored, curled hair down.

The third photo appeared to be a picture of the hotel they were at as they searched for ghosts. The rooms had balcony views of palm trees.

Rachel captioned her photos and post by saying, “i’ve seen 0 ghosts on this trip i’m pissed.”

Bachelor Nation alums commented on Rachel Recchia’s ghost post

Jesse Palmer, the current host of all three Bachelor franchise shows, was the first to comment on Rachel’s post. He jokingly wrote, “You look furious [laughing/crying emoji].”

Gabby Windey, Rachel’s co-partner of this first-ever co-Bachelorette season, stated, “Casper fckd up.”

Genevieve Parisi, who was with Rachel on the trip and also recently returned from filming the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, declared, “I was smiling taking these. You’re so cute.”

Another alum from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Eliza Isichei, posted next as she claimed, “pretty girl.”

Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Fans of the show and of Rachel Recchia also had some things to say

While some viewers were posting to just welcome Rachel to Charleston with hearts and smiley face emojis, others gave her some places to go if she wanted to see ghosts.

One fan wrote, “Just go to Block Island! There are plenty of ghosts there [laughing/crying face emoji],” while another claimed, “Welcome to Charleston If you’re staying at The Mills hotel you might.”

Yet another woman couldn’t get over Rachel’s outfit and just wanted to know where she bought her jeans as she asked, “Can we please get a link to those jeans though?! Pretty please ?”

Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

As Rachel seems happy with her friends in Charleston, fans wonder if she is spending time with them because she is heartbroken from things not working out for her on the show… or if she did find the love of her life.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.