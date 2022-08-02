Rachel Recchia explains how Clayton Echard was better than her The Bachelorette men

Rachel Recchia is disappointed in her men. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey knew the first-ever co-Bachelorette season would be unique, but they didn’t know it’d be quite this hard.

While Rachel had thought she was emotionally ready and strong enough to face whatever was thrown at her as The Bachelorette, she has realized maybe she isn’t.

Through many tears and a lot of drama, in just four episodes aired thus far, Rachel isn’t sure she can take much more of how the men have been acting.

Whether it was Chris sexualizing them, or Jacob and Hayden’s ignorant and rude comments about her and Gabby, Rachel feels like the guys are there to have fun and not find a wife.

After Rachel angrily eliminated Hayden Markowitz this past episode for calling her and Gabby b****es and saying his ex-girlfriend was way hotter than either of them, Rachel felt defeated in the process.

As she goes through this journey, Rachel recently made a comment that may have shocked Bachelor Nation comparing Clayton Echard to her group of men now.

Rachel Recchia compares Clayton Echard to the men this season

During an off-camera confessional moment, Rachel began to cry as she declared, “At this point, I want to feel chosen. I’m not here to beg these guys to act like they want me. I’m so over feeling like this.”

She went on to claim, “I don’t know why I feel more insecure, more desperate on the side of being the Bachelorette than the side of being a contestant on Clayton’s season, truly. He made me feel more wanted than these guys make me feel. It hurts your feelings because you’re supposed to be the only thing they care about. I feel like Gabby’s guys get it.”

Rachel stated that she feels she has no idea where most of her men stand with her, which is concerning, frustrating, and scary.

After relaying her feelings in the confessional, Rachel let her men know how she was feeling and that she was really upset.

Rachel Recchia feels like Gabby Windey’s men are different than hers

Rachel also stated that she feels like Gabby’s men get it and are genuinely there for her, showering Gabby with attention and giving her special moments.

In fact, she expressed, “Gabby’s guys are professing these feelings for her and giving her these speeches, and the whole time, no one can make eye contact with me. As much as Gabby was having a moment with her guys, I wanted to have a moment with mine.”

Rachel also discussed how, after the last rose ceremony where she was crushed when three of the men she wanted to continue the process with rejected her, they should have been trying even harder with her.

She said, “It really just does feel like a big insecurity that continues to reveal itself. The wanting to have someone who makes you feel like you’re the only person here and they’re 100 percent invested in you.”

While Rachel has seemed to have good moments with guys such as Tino, Aven, and Zach, it also has appeared that those moments are getting overshadowed by the bad ones for her at this time in her journey.

