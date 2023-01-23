Rachel Recchia has taken her former Bachelorette leading lady status and channeled it into a move to California, new best friends, and influencer status.

It’s not surprising she would need a nice long vacation after all she went through in the last couple of years, with Clayton Echard breaking her heart, and her ex-fiance Tino Franco kissing another woman after their engagement.

It appears Rachel is enjoying her single-girl era, having recently gone on a vacation to Mexico with fellow former Bachelorette Michelle Young and she’s now on a trip to Fiji with Bachelor alum and roommate Genevieve Parisi.

The pair are currently enjoying themselves on Fiji’s Tokoriki Island, which looks like a literal screensaver, as they enjoy the white sandy beaches and clear blue water.

Rachel posted a recent Instagram Story of the pair as they lived their best lives on a boat, slaying in bikinis that completely stole all the attention despite the stunning scenery.

The former Bachelorette sizzled in a dark red string bikini that emphasized her hourglass curves which she paired with a straw visor and a drink. She lifted her arm up and gave a peace sign, appearing totally relaxed and in her element.

Genevieve Parisi also appeared in the picture in a red and dark blue polka dot bikini with a straw visor that matched Rachel’s.

Both ladies let their hair fly back in the breeze, looking naturally beautiful in the warm temperatures.

Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Rachel Recchia has been living it up in Fiji with Bachelor pal Genevieve Parisi

Rachel has been showing off her glamorous sense of style while in Fiji, sporting an incredible white, strapless dress that emphasized her glowing tan. She had her hair pulled back in a chic bun and wore dark red lipstick that drew attention to her face.

She later posted a long yellow dress that clung to her figure as she wore it on a windy beach, looking over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry gaze. She captioned the shot, “sweet dreams,” and tagged Tokoriki Island, Fiji.

The shot received lots of love from her followers in the form of over 15k hearts, including from Genevieve Parisi as well as fellow Bachelor alum Serene Russell.

Rachel is a big fan of Spanx and wore them to an iHeartRadio event

Despite many former Bachelor alums posting near-constant endorsements to their Instagram pages, Rachel simply posts beautiful outfits and vacation shots without any ads.

However, in a recent post in which she attended an iHeart Radio event with a friend, she did mention her love of Spanx.

Rachel wore a strapless, bright red dress with matching strappy heels, and claimed in her caption, “two things in life that i am certain will never let me down- sam and @spanx.”

Spanx is one of the most popular shapewear brands on the market, and despite starting out as simply that, they’ve now extended to clothing, denim, and activewear.

Of course, some of their best-sellers still include the original shapewear, including the OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short that retails for $78 and comes in several different colors to suit a variety of skin tones.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.