Rachel Recchia and Michelle Young glow in dresses for Bachelor Nation girl’s night

Rachel Recchia and Michelle Young enjoy a girl’s night. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Michelle Young and Rachel Recchia are one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite new duos, and the ladies recently linked up with more familiar faces from the franchise.

Michelle and Rachel showed up to the DWTS set to support fellow Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey as she continues to dominate in the celebrity dancing competition.

Along with supporting Gabby during an important DWTS episode, Michelle and Rachel reunited with Bachelor Nation stars Kate Gallivan, Genevieve Parisi, and Brittany Galvin.

Genevieve, Kate, and Brittany are all on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, pursuing Aaron Clancy, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris, respectively.

The ladies will also be joined by Rachel on Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise as she makes an appearance with Gabby to get the scoop on all the drama on the island and give some potentially scathing input about the men from their season.

During the Bachelor Nation ladies’ recent night out, they posed for several playful photos in fashionable ensembles.

Michelle Young and Rachel Recchia are all smiles for fun photos

Kate Gallivan took to her Instagram Stories to share pics with Michelle, Rachel, Genevieve, and Brittany.

In one photo, Michelle was sandwiched between the ladies as they all posed arm and arm and showed off their pearly white smiles.

Michelle rocked a formfitting green dress that contrasted the rest of the ladies’ black ensembles. Kate and Rachel wore black dresses with slits showing off their toned legs, while Genevieve and Brittany wore pants with black tops.

As they posed for the picture, trees with dazzling string lights could be seen behind the ladies.

In a fun shot shared by Rachel, the five women chucked up peace sings as Michelle knelt in her heels while posing in the middle, showing off her balance and fierce facial expression.

Kate also reshared Brittany’s post, seeing the ladies again putting up peace signs while enjoying a meal.

Along with the Instagram Story photos, Kate shared a pic of her, Michelle, and Rachel celebrating Gabby’s perfect score on the DWTS set. Gabby looked fantastic in red as she smiled with a flower in her hair.

Michelle also shared photos of her and Rachel on her Instagram Stories, showing off the ladies glowing makeup as they appeared to take full advantage of golden hour with a stunning sun-kissed selfie.

Fans continue to enjoy the bond Michelle and Rachel have built.

Rachel Recchia warns Kate Gallivan about Logan Palmer

Rachel and Gabby received a warm welcome when arriving in Paradise at the end of Monday night’s BIP episode. However, it looks like Rachel may have bad news for her friend Kate.

Trailers show Rachel seemingly telling Kate that she doesn’t respect Logan and doesn’t think he has changed.

The Bachelorette viewers will recall that Logan found himself in hot water when striking up a connection with Rachel and Gabby during their season.

When Rachel chose to have Logan pursue her exclusively, Logan later had to admit to her that he preferred to chase after Gabby, which Rachel found hurtful.

Logan wasn’t able to pursue Gabby for long, though, since he exited the show after contracting COVID-19.

It appears Logan is anxious about his Bachelorette exes’ arrival on the beach. It remains to be seen what drama ensues from Rachel and Gabby’s time in Paradise, as there may be even more trouble for Logan in store.

