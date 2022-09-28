Rachel Recchia and Michelle Young get fans buzzing with ominous video

Rachel Recchia and Michelle Young formerly starred on separate seasons of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Rachel Recchia and Michelle Young have built a bond, and fans are here for their friendship.

Michelle and Rachel spent the weekend in Vegas for the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

Previously, Michelle and Rachel spent time together at Disneyland with fellow Bachelorette Gabby Windey.

Michelle and Rachel continued their outings at the iHeart event, where they walked the red carpet in sizzling ensembles and also shared several TikTok videos together.

While most of the videos were fun and lighthearted, one video of the two had viewers questioning if there was more to the story.

The video left fans speculating on whether the video could be a hint at Rachel exploring a new romantic relationship.

Michelle Young and Rachel Recchia share mysterious video

Rachel Recchia took to TikTok to share a video with Michelle Young.

In the video, they mouthed audio with Rachel Recchia mouthing a clip from Wendy Williams.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Michelle, who wore a strapless ensemble and a high up-do mouthed twice, “Is there a chance?”

Rachel mouthed, “Don’t ask. No. Girl, don’t ask. No. I know what you’re saying.”

Rachel’s caption didn’t give any clues to what exactly she and Michelle were referring to, as she simply wrote: “caption this.”

Fans weigh in on Rachel Recchia’s video and root for Aven Jones

Fans appeared pretty convinced that the video was about Aven Jones.

Aven and Rachel appeared to rekindle on After the Final Rose.

After Rachel confronted Tino for cheating on her during their engagement, Aven came out on the stage and asked Rachel if she wanted to leave the studio with him. Rachel enthusiastically declared that she’d love nothing more.

Since then, some fans have been hoping Rachel would get back with her runner-up, and many commenters were rooting for Aven under Rachel’s TikTok video.

A commenter questioned, “Aven..?” with a smirking emoji.

Another supporter declared, ‘Team Avennnn…. 10000%.”

Other comments included, “Yes!!! Aven,” “Aven please ! The way he looks at you.” And “should’ve chosen aven from the start!!!!”

Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/TikTok

Rachel Recchia sizzles in red

Rachel attended the iHeart Radio Music Festival with Michelle Young and other Bachelor Nation stars.

Rachel turned up the heat in a formfitting ruched red dress with spaghetti straps.

She shared a slow-motion video strutting down the hallway in the hot ensemble as she let her blonde hair hang down, completing the look with heels.

Rachel captioned the post with a fiery heart emoji.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.