Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey ‘had no idea’ they would both be The Bachelorette

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia reflect on their new roles as The Bachelorettes. Pic credit: ABC

It appears that no one was more surprised by the shocking dual Bachelorette announcement than Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia themselves.

The two said they had “no idea” they would both be starring in the upcoming season and still aren’t sure how everything is going to work.

Gabby and Rachel revealed how they feel about being The Bachelorette, where their friendship stands, and what they will do differently from Clayton Echard.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had ‘no idea’ they would be joint Bachelorettes

The two newest Bachelorettes reflected on their reactions to the announcement in an interview with Good Morning America.

“We had no idea,” Rachel replied when asked about the noticeable shock on both of their faces.

Gabby added that they had no idea how things were going to work as they had both just been “thrown in.”

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia gushed about their lasting friendship

Despite the uncertainty, both women appeared thrilled to take on the journey together as they gushed about the bond they had built on The Bachelor.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

“I love Rachel to death, and I know we’re gonna have each other’s backs the whole way, so there’s really not a doubt in my mind that it’s gonna end up well,” Gabby said.

Rachel joked that Gabby wasn’t going to be able to get rid of her after the two embarked on a second season together in the franchise. She added that the two would be connected forever after what they had been through on the show.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia explained what they will do differently from Clayton Echard

The two also opened up about how they plan to navigate the lead role differently than Bachelor Clayton Echard.

Gabby doubled down on how hurtful Clayton’s decisions had been to the two women. She said that her goal going forward will be to better communicate with her contestants.

Rachel also noted that she would be using her experience on The Bachelor to avoid making the same mistakes as Clayton.

“We’re in a really good position to be able to learn from what we just went through and not do the same in the future, and at least have respect for people,” Rachel said, throwing shade at Clayton’s treatment of the women.

The double season will begin filming in the next couple of days and the show will premiere on July 11th after a hiatus. Fans can look forward to more content coming soon as The Bachelorette gears up for another season.

Watch the full interview below.

'Bachelor' finale ends with Clayton Echard's shocking choice l GMA

Watch this video on YouTube

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.