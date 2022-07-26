Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey drink and bake in unaired scene from The Bachelorette

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey played hostess on a recent group date. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey showed off their hostess side in an unaired clip from The Bachelorette Season 19.

Gabby and Rachel have been leaning on each other throughout their unique journey on The Bachelorette.

The ladies even help each other prep before group dates.

In Rachel’s recent post, she shared a video of the two Bachelorette leads getting their house ready for the men to arrive.

Rachel and Gabby were seen fluffing pillows, cleaning toilets, and dusting with a Clueless reference in the post.

Rachel and Gabby had a humorous way of baking as they plopped a whole log of cookie dough in the oven.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey prep for a group date

Rachel Recchia took to Instagram to share the unaired clip from The Bachelorette Season 19, which began with a night shot of the home she and Gabby stayed in during filming.

Gabby and Rachel popped bottles in their kitchen as they explained they had to prepare for the men to come over and see their home.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The pair fluffed pillows, wiped counters, and tidied up with bathrooms and armpits, all while in their dresses.

Towards the end of the video, the duo plopped a whole cookie dough log in the oven to bake and drank an overflowing glass of alcohol. Gabby also exhibited her skill for downing alcohol straight from the bottle.

Rachel captioned the post, “oh honey! you baked.”

Bachelor Nation stars and fans react to Rachel and Gabby’s unaired scenes

Rachel’s post had fans and friends laughing with a few of their costars leaving comments.

The Bachelor Season 26 stars Lyndsey Windham and Jill Chin commented.

Lyndsey wrote, “I’m fkn rolling,” with skull and laughing emojis. Jill commented, ‘Im deceased.”

A commenter wrote “The whole cookie roll” with laughing emojis, and Rachel replied, “what more could they ask for?”

Another comment asked, “is something burning?”

Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram

The Bachelorette continues as Rachel and Gabby navigate dating a bunch of men.

So far, Gabby and Rachel have been a drama-free support system for one another, but there has been drama among the men.

Chris Austin was sent home after his premature comments about fantasy suites, and some men have caused a stir as they decide whether they want to focus all their focus on Gabby or Rachel.

While it remains to be seen if Rachel and Gabby find love, they certainly have great chemistry and camaraderie with one another.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.