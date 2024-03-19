Rachel Nance opens up about going on The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise

Rachel Nance made a big impression on Joey Graziadei, but not quite big enough to make it to the end.

Coming in third place on The Bachelor, Joey sent Rachel home after the Fantasy Suites dates.

Of all the women, she may have had the smoothest ride.

Rachel managed to avoid all the drama, staying out of the Maria bullying mess with Sydney and Madina and quietly winning over viewers each week.

But it seems that The Bachelor viewers have been busy arguing about whether Maria or Daisy will be The Bachelorette and debating which of them might be on Bachelor in Paradise.

They forget about Rachel, who also made it nearly to the end of the show.

So, regarding her future in Bachelor Nation, she recently opened up and talked about whether we’ll see her again.

Don’t count Rachel Nance out

Rachel made it to the top four on The Bachelor so even though she isn’t one of the most talked about cast members, she’s still very much in the running for The Bachelorette.

She’s also a shoo-in for Bachelor in Paradise when that spinoff rolls around. But would she want to do either one?

It seems that Rachel is still on the fence due to what she told Us Weekly in a post-show interview shared after the Women Tell All.

She called The Bachelor “an interesting way of dating” and said she “wouldn’t do it again.”

It was noted that Rachel changed her stance when asked by another reporter about being on The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise.

“I am open to whatever feels right in the moment. As of right now, I’m enjoying everything settling down. I’m enjoying seeing the way things are unfolding, and it’s looking amazing for my future,” Rachel explained.

“So we’ll see what the future holds, but until then, I’m just going to go home, back to Hawaii, and relax on the beach.”

Joey Graziadei heads to The Bachelor finale with Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson

Now that Rachel has been eliminated, Joey is down to his final two women — Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson.

Daisy started the season as a fan favorite, but a recent report claims she may not be there to win Joey’s heart. Instead, she is accused of going on The Bachelor to gain a bigger following as she continues her social media career and, possibly, to become The Bachelorette.

Kelsey, on the other hand, started out a bit more in the background but, in recent weeks, has been winning over The Bachelor viewers in droves.

She really stood out at the Hometown Dates, where Kelsey showed Joey around New Orleans, and viewers fell in love with her widower dad, Mark.

The Bachelor spoilers have already revealed which of these women gets that final rose, but we still don’t know who will go on to find love on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.