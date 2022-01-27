Rachel Lindsay on why she thinks she was cast as the first Black Bachelorette lead

Rachel Lindsay explains why she believes she was chosen as the first Black Bachelorette. Pic credit: @therachlindsay/Instagram

Rachel Lindsay was the lead for Season 13 of The Bachelorette, but it was a unique season for the franchise.

She was the first Black Bachelorette that ABC producers and the show decided to name.

How did Rachel feel about being named the first Black Bachelorette?

Rachel’s words of wisdom

In an interview with HL, Rachel responded, “I was billed a certain way…almost perfection. You hadn’t seen that before because that’s not messy—that’s not entertaining, right? As a lover of reality TV that’s true. That’s why it’s so interesting that I had to be all of those things as the first Black Bachelorette.”

Rachel went on as she spoke, “Whereas you have other leads (who) are not as independent, not as put together, not as self aware that don’t look like me and so that’s a stark contrast of the difference between myself and other leads that didn’t look like me…the saying of, ‘You have to work twice as hard to have half as much just to get there and to be seen.”

It sounds like Rachel has learned a great deal from her time on the show. She then revealed she has been able to reflect quite a bit on her time from the show and her experiences.

She backed this up when she shared that she was “happy” she was able to discuss this and also that she “didn’t really grasp” all of this until she was able to remove herself by “separating herself from the show and ‘really (starting) to reflect on my experience.’”

Fighting for what she believes in

Bachelor Nation is quite aware of how passionate Rachel has been over the years as she has voiced her concerns and support for racial equality. She has been fighting for equality both for the show and in life.

In fact, she has been trying to “usher the Bachelor Nation franchise into a more racially enlightened future, hoping to pave the way for more Black contestants and to aid in their experiences.” This was before her exit from The Bachelor franchise, however.

Because of this, Rachel has received resistance from some, but she has also articulated the importance of racial equality and fought for what she believes to be necessary.

It’s hard to argue with someone who fights for what they think is important in life. Although Rachel Lindsay was the first Black Bachelorette, fans hope she won’t be the last Black leading woman.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.