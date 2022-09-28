Rachel Lindsay dances in sheer newspaper ensemble

Rachel Lindsay starred in The Bachelorette Season 13. Pic credit: @therachlindsay/Instagram

Rachel Lindsay was in a dancing mood as she enjoyed a day by the pool.

The Bachelor Nation star’s toned physique was accentuated in a graphic print two-piece as she kept summer vibes alive.

Rachel’s look incorporated a newspaper pattern.

She emphasized the newspaper design in the caption of her social media post.

The post received lots of likes and comments from fans and Bachelor Nation stars such as The Bachelor Season 26 star Marlena Wesh.

Rachel’s Bachelor Nation husband, Bryan Abasolo, commented under the fun and sultry post.

Rachel Lindsay wears sheer set for outdoor dancing

Rachel Lindsay took to Instagram to share a video of herself grooving by the pool, with the popular song Billie Eilish by Armani White playing over the clip.

The video began with Rachel smiling and turning to the side while showing off her curves as she danced and held up a drink. The video then cut to several clips of her dancing poolside.

Rachel wore a cropped tee with black lines, a newspaper pattern, and a sheer skirt in the matching print.

Rachel’s dark, curled hair was half-up, half-down as she smiled in sunglasses and hoop earrings.

The Bachelor Nation beauty captioned the post with what appears to be a nod to both her newspaper outfit and her job as a correspondent for Extra.

Rachel wrote, “Extra, Extra! Real All About It!” with newspaper emojis and the hashtag #FashionFridays.

Television personalities react to Rachel Lindsay’s poolside post

Rachel’s video at the pool received nearly 10k likes and over 100 comments.

The Bachelor Season 26 star and Olympian Marlena Wesh commented, “We don’t deserve you,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Justin Sylvester, the host of Daily Pop on E!, tagged Rachel’s husband Bryan and asked, “what you gone do?”

Bryan replied, “Lol imma back it up, duh!” with a peach emoji.

TV host Nina Parker commented on Rachel’s curves exclaiming, “Wait! You been hiding all that wagon?!!!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais commented with a heart emoji, and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause commented, “Hotieeed,” with a fire emoji.

Pic credit: @therachlindsay/Instagram

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are a Bachelor Nation success story

With several Bachelor Nation breakups recently, Rachel and Bryan remain a positive example of love being found within the franchise.

Rachel made history as the first Black woman to star in The Bachelorette.

At the end of her season, Rachel chose to give her final rose to Bryan, and the pair got engaged.

Rachel and Bryan became one of the few Bachelorette couples to make it down the aisle, and their marriage is still going strong.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.