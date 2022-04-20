Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo show off their Easter and birthday attire 

Rachel was The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Rachel Lindsay and Bachelor Nation husband Bryan Abasolo celebrated two holidays over the weekend.

The couple enjoyed an Easter and birthday outing with Rachel’s birthday coming up.

Bryan shared photos showing off his and Rachel’s celebratory style.

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay go out for Easter and birthday festivities

Bryan Abasolo took to Instagram to share photos with his wife, Rachel Lindsay.

Rachel and Bryan looked great together as they stared down the camera in the first photo of Bryan’s post.

Rachel wore a bright orange outfit with long billowing sleeves and a low-cut v-neck. Rachel accessorized the look with gold jewelry and a gorgeous face or makeup with her dark tresses curled in a half-up half-down do.

Bryan smoldered in a black tee and suave gray knit jacket for the camera.

Bryan and Rachel enjoyed a sunny outdoor walk with their dog in the post’s second photo.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Bryan and Rachel flashed their pearly whites as they smiled for the selfie.

Rachel wore a flattering black dress that included a plunging neckline and gold jewelry. Bryan kept his outfit simple with a light tee and black sunglasses.

Bryan captioned the post, “Easter and an early birthday celebration weekend for @therachlindsay ❤️😍🙏🏼 in the books! Newport Beach did not disappoint…and you know we had to bring @kingcopperash along as well!😁 #easter #birthday #getaway #RnB #newportbeach.”

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have been married for nearly three years

Rachel and Bryan are one of the rare success stories from The Bachelorette.

Bryan competed for Rachel’s heart during her historic season, where she became the franchise’s first-ever Black Bachelorette.

Rachel and Bryan hit it off as soon as night one, with Bryan receiving Rachel’s coveted first impression rose. Several episodes later, Bryan received Rachel’s final rose as the pair ended the season engaged.

After getting engaged in 2017, Rachel and Bryan married in August 2019.

This August will mark Rachel and Bryan’s third anniversary, a notable achievement considering how few Bachelorettes remain married to their final rose receiver.

Rachel has moved on from The Bachelor franchise after taking issue with the racism and lack of progression behind the scenes and within the Bachelor Nation fanbase.

Instead, Rachel has made a name for herself in media and recently graced the red carpets at the Oscars and the GRAMMYs.

As Rachel prepares to turn 37, there’s sure to be lots more in store for her and her husband, Bryan.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.