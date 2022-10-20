Rachel Hargrove addresses Below Deck Season 10 stint after distancing herself from show

Rachel’s back for her third season on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Rachel Hargrove has addressed her Season 10 stint after distancing herself from the hit yachting show and Bravo.

The talented chef made a name for herself when she first appeared on Below Deck Season 8, where she became famous for saying, “eat my cooter.”

Despite some challenging times with chief stew Francesca Rubi and some alcohol issues, Rachel killed it in the galley.

Rachel returned for Below Deck Season 9, having a much calmer time as the drama exploded all around her.

However, last summer, Rachel went on a social media rant taking aim at Below Deck and Bravo, revealing things were far from good with her and the show.

After months of anticipation about whether or not Rachel would be back for Season 10, that question has been answered.

Rachel Hargrove releases statements about Below Deck Season 10 stint

Not long before Rachel took on Bravo and Below Deck, it was revealed she was scheduled to be at BravoCon 2022, which occurred this past weekend. That led to further belief she was part of Season 10.

At BravoCon, the trailer for Below Deck Season 10 was released, and chef Rachel’s back in the galley. The show was filmed last winter, so it occurred before she had her failing out with Below Deck and the network.

This week Rachel used Facebook to make a couple of brief, simple statements about her return.

“Yes it is true I filmed my last BD season in February 2022,” she wrote alongside a photo of the cast, which includes Fraser Olender returning but this time as a chief stew.

Later the chef added another message to Facebook, making it crystal clear this would be the last time fans would see her on the hit yachting show.

“Yes it is true I am back for a final season of Below Deck season 10,” was the caption with a picture of Captain Lee Rosbach announcing the new season.

Will Rachel Hargrove promote Below Deck?

Like any show, the cast will be gearing up to do interviews for the upcoming season of Below Deck. Not just ahead of the season but as episodes are playing out on Bravo.

The crew members often appear on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen throughout the season to discuss various hot topics on the show.

Since Rachel’s a returning cast member, she would have been in demand for interviews and promotions. However, things have changed since she wants nothing to do with Below Deck or Bravo.

Only time will tell what Rachel Hargrove does, if anything, to promote the new season. Whatever she does, one thing is for sure. The chef will do it on her terms.

Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.