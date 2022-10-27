Rachel Gordillo wows in black gown for ‘Wicked Wednesday’

Rachel Gordillo appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Texas. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo made Halloween glamorous in her recent black gown.

The MAFS star wowed in all-black and vampy makeup while posing with a pumpkin.

Rachel shared the photo with her 64.4k Instagram followers and received over 900 likes including from fellow Married at First Sight stars Clara Berghaus and Noi Phommasak.

Rachel gained an increased social media following after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Houston.

On the show, she was matched with Jose San Miguel Jr., and the couple ended up unanimously deciding to stay married on Decision Day.

However, Rachel and Jose called it quits after the show, and Rachel appears to be living her best life post-divorce.

Rachel Gordillo wows in ‘wicked’ gorgeous gown

Rachel Gordillo took to Instagram to share her sunny Halloween photo.

In the image, Rachel posed in a dramatic black gown with a plunging neckline.

The dress included voluminous ruffled tulle and sheer long sleeves.

Rachel posed by a balcony, placing one hand on her dark tresses that hung down and straight. Her other hand rested on an orange jack-o-lantern.

Rachel kept her makeup dark with a full brow, lush lashes, and a deep red lip. Greenery could be seen behind Rachel in the stunning pic.

The MAFS star captioned the post, “Wicked Wednesday!!!! 🎃👻Drop a pumpkin or ghost if you’re ready for Halloween… or in my case the World Series! 😝 ⚾️ 🍊.”

Rachel is a big fan of baseball, which she and her ex-husband Jose bonded over on Married at First Sight. The Houston Astros are in the World Series, making this an extra exciting time for Rachel.

Along with getting excited about the World Series in her caption, Rachel also opened up about insecurities.

She shared, “As a women [sic] I can sometimes feel a little insecure in front of a camera when it’s not in selfie mode so having Vanessa hype me up and take amazing photographs really boosts my confidence! Thank you!! ❤️.”

Rachel Gordillo travels with MAFS costars

Rachel has been enjoying fall and sweater weather after having an eventful summer with her MAFS Season 13 costars.

Over the summer, Rachel took a European trip with Myrla Feria, Brett Layton, and Johnny Lam.

The four have remained close friends since appearing on the Houston season of Married at First Sight.

All four of their MAFS marriages ended in divorce, but they are grateful the show still led them to great friendships.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.