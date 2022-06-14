Rachel Gordillo wears cheeky bikini in Greece

Married at First Sight’s, Rachel Gordillo flaunts her curves in a bikini. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo has been fulfilling her passion for travel this summer as she fully taps into “Summer Rachel.”

This summer, Rachel has been enjoying a Europe trip with a few of her fellow Married at First Sight Season 13 costars.

While stopping in Greece, Rachel took some time to wade in the water while giving a glimpse of her backside.

Rachel Gordillo takes a dip in black bikini

Rachel Gordillo took to Instagram to share photos in the gorgeous waters of Mykonos, Greece, as she jet sets with her MAFS costars.

In the photo, Rachel was all smiles as she flaunted her curves in a black bikini.

Rachel gave a side profile in a black bikini top and cheeky black bikini bottoms. Rachel wore her hair up and accessorized with black sunglasses.

Rachel also included a video of the water and a selfie giving followers a better view of her sun-kissed body and black bikini top with gold embellishments.

Marveling over the water, Rachel captioned the post, “The clearest water I’ve ever seen.”

MAFS stars react to Rachel Gordillo’s bikini post

Rachel’s friends and fans loved her photos and video from Greece.

Myrla, one of Rachel’s current travel partners, commented with four hear-eyed emojis.

Married at First Sight Season 14 star Lindsey Georgoulis left a comment under the post that was reminiscent of when she urged her Boston costars to know the language during their Puerto Rick honeymoon.

Lindsey wrote, “Don’t forget to eat the octopus, and saganaki! P.S thank you [in] Greek sounds like Eff har e stow.”

Other fans commented on Rachel’s beauty with messages such as “You look amazing,” “Guaperrima,” “You look so good!” and “Such a Goddess.”

Rachel Gordillo wishes Myrla Feria a happy birthday

Summer has been an eventful season for Rachel and Myrla. Along with traveling to Europe, Rachel celebrated Myrla’s June birthday as the MAFS star turned 36.

Rachel made a post dedicated to Myrla for her birthday.

The post included photos of Rachel and Myrla smiling during a night outing in little black dresses and holding drinks.

Rachel captioned the post, “Cuando esta bueno el chisme 🗣🙊. Happy Birthday @myrla.feria !!! Hoping to continue having moments like these, whether at a Houston brunch or on the other side of the world. Thanks for being a great and inspiring friend! Cheers to June bdays!! Also these pictures needed a moment 😝 #amigas #lbd #designerbags #chisme #rooftopbar #houston #htown.”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.