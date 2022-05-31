Rachel Gordillo taps into ‘Summer Rachel’ for pool day with Myrla Feria

Myrla Feria films Rachel Gordillo passed out by the pool. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13, where she warned ex-husband Jose that he’d need to be prepared for her summer persona, ‘Summer Rachel.’

As a special education evaluator, Rachel often looks forward to living it up during the summer and spending lots of time outside.

With summer arriving, Rachel’s friend and co-star Myrla Feria gave fans a glimpse of ‘Summer Rachel’ as the pair lounged by the pool.

Rachel Gordillo knocks out poolside after drinks

Myrla Feria took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Rachel Gordillo fast asleep in a pink bikini.

Myrla shared that she and Rachel had a few drinks, and then Rachel appeared to tucker out and fall asleep.

Placing text over the video, Myrla wrote, “Summer Rachel is down,” with laughing emojis.

Rachel aimed to refute the claims that she had fallen asleep.

Rachel reshared Myrla’s video to her own Instagram stories and claimed, “ I was just enjoying the view,” with laughing emojis.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo and Myrla Feria get divorced from their MAFS husbands

Myrla and Rachel formed one of the tightest bonds of any MAFS stars, as the two ladies had lots in common.

Rachel and Myrla’s journey on Married at First Sight also had a similar conclusion as they both said yes to their MAFS spouses on Decision Day, only to divorce them later.

Myrla was married to Married at First Sight Season 13 fan-favorite Gil Cuero.

It took a while for Myrla to warm up to Gil, but they appeared to fall for each other towards the end of the experiment. However, Gil and Myrla had contrasting values that were too difficult to overlook, as Myrla was money-minded, whereas Gil placed more importance on non-material things.

By the time of the Married at First Sight Season 13 reunion, Gil and Myrla revealed that they had divorced about two weeks after saying yes to one another on Decision Day. Myrla was the one to request a divorce after not feeling a spark with Gil.

Meanwhile, Rachel and her MAFS husband Jose hit it off right away at their wedding and appeared very affectionate and hopeful about the potential of their relationship.

However, Rachel and Jose’s relationship quickly took a turn when Jose locked her out of their apartment after she mistakenly called Jose by another man’s name.

Rachel debated walking away from the marriage before Decision Day, but the two chose to stay committed to the process and even said yes on Decision Day. Despite breaking up and rekindling a couple of times, Rachel and Jose eventually decided to divorce for good.

Married at First Sight premiered Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.