Rachel Gordillo sizzles with new red hair for fall

Rachel Gordillo appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Houston. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo switched up her look with a hot new hairstyle.

Rachel debuted on Married at First Sight Season 13 with black hair.

The MAFS star isn’t afraid to switch up her hair color, though, as fans have seen her with both dark and light locks.

This fall, Rachel tried something new and added a splash of red to her hair.

The MAFS star loved the red hair as she shared photos with followers.

Since appearing on Married at First Sight, Rachel gained an increased following with 63.7k current followers.

Rachel Gordillo goes red for fall look

Rachel Gordillo took to her Instagram Stories to debut her red hair.

Snapping a selfie, Rachel smiled while letting her voluminous hair hang down in soft curls.

Red highlights could be seen all throughout her hair as she wrote over the photo, “Redish Hair.”

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel went out with her red hair while attending a fashion event for X Label.

Rachel was accompanied by her Married at First Sight Season 13 best friend Myrla Feria.

Rachel and Myrla wore black tops as they posed for a selfie. Rachel continued to prove red was her color in a red mini skirt and her red hair visible.

Myrla’s look also featured splashes of red with her bold red lip and red manicure.

Former Married at First Sight expert Dr. Viviana also attended the event in a sizzling red jumper.

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 13 resulted in five divorces

None of the Houston couples from Married at First Sight Season 13 remained married.

Myrla and Gil Cuero agreed to stay married on Decision Day but announced their divorce by the time of the reunion.

Now, Myrla is back in a relationship with a mystery man whose identity she likes to tease on Instagram for curious followers.

Rachel and Jose San Miguel Jr. divorced after their season wrapped. They said yes on Decision Day and were working on their relationship at the reunion, but they eventually concluded that they were better off apart.

The other three couples divorced on Decision Day.

Johnny Lam and Bao Huong Hoang divorced when Bao said no to continuing the marriage despite Johnny saying yes.

Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman had a similar situation as Michaela wanted to stay married, but Zack declared he wanted a divorce.

Finally, Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak agreed to divorce on Decision Day after never finding a spark.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.