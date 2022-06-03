Rachel Gordillo shows off summer body in bright pink bikini

Married at First Sight star Rachel Gordillo takes a dip in the pool. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo made a splash with her followers by showing off her body in a bright pink bikini.

The Married at First Sight Season 13 star chilled by the pool in throwback photos and videos, providing insight into “Summer Rachel” from 2021.

Rachel’s sizzling pink swimwear was met with lots of praise by friends and followers.

Rachel Gordillo looks summer-ready in a bright bikini

Rachel Gordillo took to Instagram to share eye-catching throwback photos.

In the first picture, Rachel sat at the pool’s edge with her legs soaking in the water.

Rachel flaunted her curves in a pink bikini top and matching bottoms.

The bikini top featured a cut-out giving a peek of Rachel’s lower chest, and the bikini bottoms featured a cut-out to expose Rachel’s midriff further.

Along with the bikini photo, Rachel shared videos by the pool and a photo of herself enjoying a drink and smiling in her pink bikini top and short shorts showing off her legs.

Rachel captioned the post, “#tbt In case y’all were wondering about Summer Rachel 2021. @sohohouse Pool Party @myrla.feria i don’t know what she said but I know I had to mute it 😂 #chicago #northloop #20poundsago #rooftopparty #poolwithaview😎.”

MAFS stars react in awe of ‘Summer Rachel’

Rachel Gordillo’s friends, followers, and fellow MAFS stars loved Rachel’s bikini post and took to the comment section to sing her praises.

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Clara Berghaus referenced Meg Thee Stallion’s lyrics writing in all-caps, “BODY ODY ODY ODY ODY,” with two clapping hands emojis.

Noi Phommasak from Married at First Sight Season 14 wrote, “I stan w summer Rachel,” and included a heart-eyed and fire emoji.

Rachel Gordillo’s MAFS Season 13 costar and bestie Myrla Feria wrote, “what did I say?! Omg we had so much fun!!! #chicago #summerrachel #hotgirlsummer.”

Rachel replied, “one minute drink next minute [sleeping emoji].”

Other comments included “Summer fun” and “Summer Rachel is in full effect! Love it!”

After having a blast in Summer 2021, Rachel is looking forward to living it up in Summer 2022.

There are potentially lots more bright bikinis and fun trips in store for “Summer Rachel” this summer, and the MAFS star is likely to share all the fun with her 53.8k followers.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.