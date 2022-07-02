Rachel Gordillo shares moments from her vacation in Greece with MAFS co-stars

Rachel Gordillo shares pics from her vacation with fellow MAFS co-stars. Pic credit: Lifetime

Rachel Gordillo may not have found her soulmate on Married at First Sight, but she did find a group of travelmates.

Since filming for their season wrapped, Rachel has bonded with her co-stars Myrla, Brett, and Johnny. The group started hanging out and attending local events together after the show ended. Now, they’ve moved on to bigger and better things.

The foursome recently packed their bags and took a European vacation together. Once they returned home, Rachel decided to share highlights from the trip with her followers on social media.

MAFS Season 13 alums travel together

Viewers of the show may recall hearing Rachel talk about her love for traveling and how important it is to her. Working in education, she looks forward to the summer when she has the free time to pack up and see the world.

This year, when summer hit, she was joined by her MAFS co-stars, and they took an incredible European vacation. The group visited Greece and documented their time together with tons of photos and videos that Rachel shared on her Instagram.

She posted a series of pics that captured exciting moments from their trip. The four of them could be seen enjoying nights out in the city, swimming in the crystal-clear, blue ocean, enjoying a boat ride, and soaking in the breathtaking views.

Rachel gave a shoutout to her travel buddies in her caption. She wrote, “I went on a reality show to find my forever travel buddy, never thought I’d end up with three!”

This isn’t Rachel’s first trip of the summer either. Just before she teamed up with fellow MAFS alums, she spent time in Switzerland and Milan. Overall, Rachel’s vacation lasted about 3 weeks and she’s excited to continue sharing moments from her adventures with her followers.

Multiple friendships have come from MAFS

Their trip overseas wasn’t the first time the MAFS crew has spent quality time together. They’ve each built strong connections with each other and have expressed how much their friendships have grown.

Rachel and Myrla have become extremely close, kicking off their summer days, laying by the pool, and celebrating each other’s birthdays. Myrla has also gotten closer to Johnny, thanks to being on the same volleyball team and bonding over being highly criticized by MAFS fans.

They’ve all been spotted out together at baseball games, dinners, and the Houston Rodeo. The group has also supported one another through their breakups and divorces. Their unique experience of being on the show has bonded them and created solid friendships they hope to last a long time.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.