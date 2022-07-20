Rachel Gordillo rocks red for Sunday brunch

Rachel Gordillo debuted on Married at First Sight Season 13. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Rachel Gordillo sizzled during her Sunday brunch.

Like her MAFS bestie Myrla Feria, Rachel loves a good brunch and recently enjoyed the meal with friends.

Rachel was feeling red hot as she rocked a red top and a bold red lip.

The MAFS star channeled “the lady in red” while playing a song of the same title by Chris De Burgh.

Rachel also displayed her curves in denim blue jeans that completed the brunch look.

Rachel wished her followers a happy Sunday as she posed for a selfie during her outing.

Rachel Gordillo flaunts flawless red lip

Rachel Gordillo took to her Instagram stories to share a car selfie in red.

In the photo, Rachel smiled with a bold red lip and sunglasses.

Rachel gave a peek of her shoulder and chest in a red off-the-shoulder top. She completed the look with gold earrings, a delicate necklace, and her dark tresses slicked back.

Rachel wrote over the photo, “Happy Sunday.”

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

The Married at First Sight star also reshared a photo with her brunch group that gave a full view of her outfit.

The photo saw Rachel in the middle of her friends wearing her vibrant red top, ruffled sleeves, and blue wide-leg jeans. She also wore white shoes for the red, white, and blue ensemble.

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel and Jose divorced after trying to make marriage work away from cameras

Rachel was matched with Jose during the Houston season, and the two were instantly smitten on their wedding day.

The couple appeared to be in a honeymoon phase at the start of their marriage. However, their relationship turned after Jose blew up at Rachel for calling him by another man’s name. It later was revealed that Rachel had accidentally called Jose ‘Johnny,’ the name of their fellow cast mate, Johnny Lam.

After their first major argument, Jose and Rachel nearly called it quits, but instead, they agreed to stay married on Decision Day.

Rachel and Jose tried to make their marriage work away from cameras and even shared they had rekindled at their MAFS reunion.

Ultimately, the two chose to divorce. With Rachel and Jose’s divorce, it became official that all five couples from MAFS Season 13 ended up splitting.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.