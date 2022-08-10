Rachel Gordillo looks nice in neutrals for outfit of the day

Rachel Gordillo appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Houston. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo is one of MAFS’ most jet-setting members.

The MAFS Season 13 star loves to travel and enjoys outings with friends.

Rachel’s travels include both local excursions and extravagant trips around the world.

Recently, Rachel had a more low-key outing as she gathered with friends.

Rachel also showed off her curves and her outfit for the day with her thousands of social media followers.

Rachel had a “quick wardrobe change” as she slipped into a stylish soft-colored outfit.

Rachel Gordillo strikes a pose in tan hat

Rachel Gordillo took to her Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie in one of her outfits of the day.

The MAFS star struck a pose in a bandana-style crop top with form-fitting white pants and a pair of white sneakers.

Rachel completed the look with a tan wide-brim hat featuring gold embellishments in various shapes such as crescent and triangle. A light purse hung on Rachel’s shoulder, completing the accessories.

Rachel also let her voluminous dark tresses hang down as she smiled for the photo. She wrote over the pic, “Quick wardrobe change.”

All five couples divorced from Married at First Sight Season 13

While two Married at First Sight Season 13 couples said yes on Decision Day, including Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel Jr, all five couples eventually divorced.

Ryan Ignasiak and Brett Layton were the only couple to unanimously divorce on Decision Day after struggling to find a spark.

Zack Freeman and Michaela Clark divorced on Decision Day, despite Michaela expressing a desire to stay married. Zack felt the couple’s lows outweighed the highs in their short-lived relationship, so he opted not to continue the marriage.

Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam divorced on Decision Day, with Johnny wanting to stay married and Bao wanting to go their separate ways. Bao later dated co-star Zack Freeman but that also came to a crashing end when Zack was caught in a cheating scandal.

Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel Jr, as well as Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero, chose to stay married on Decision Day.

Myrla and Gil revealed they had divorced by the time of the MAFS reunion and Rachel and Jose announced their divorce shortly after.

Time will tell if the current Married at First Sight Season 15 couples produce better results.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.