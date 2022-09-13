Rachel Gordillo is ‘alive’ in bold red lip

Rachel Gordillo shares a smiling selfie with friends and fans. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo spiced up her look with a bold red lip and plunging neckline for a recent outing.

Rachel made her television debut on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Houston, Texas.

On the show, Rachel was matched with Jose San Miguel Jr., and while the two were hoping to make their relationship work, they ultimately chose to divorce.

Since the show, Rachel has remained friends with several of her MAFS costars, including Myrla Feria, Johnny Lam, and Brett Layton.

Over the summer, Rachel tapped into her “Summer Rachel” persona while traveling internationally with her MAFS pals.

While fall is taking over, Rachel still looked summer fresh and sizzling in her latest selfie.

Rachel Gordillo in bold red lip says ‘I’m alive’

Rachel Gordillo took to her Instagram Stories to share a summer selfie.

In the photo, Rachel posed outdoors with people sitting on benches around her.

Rachel wore a stringy dress with a small red pattern and a plunging neckline to show her glowing skin.

She accessorized with a gold necklace and gold hoop earrings.

For makeup, Rachel went with a full brow, lush lashes, and a red lip that complimented the red in her outfit.

She swept her dark tresses up for the smiley photo and wrote over the image, “Im alive.”

Married at First Sight Season 13 resulted in five divorces

Married at First Sight Season 13 took place in Houston.

The season was one of the franchise’s least successful in producing lasting couples, as all five Houston couples divorced.

On Decision Day, Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak chose to divorce after never finding a spark.

Johnny Lam and Bao Huong Hoang split after Johnny said yes to staying married on Decision Day, but Bao wanted a divorce.

Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman also divorced on Decision Day. Michaela said yes to staying married, and Zack surprised her by saying no to continuing the marriage. He later dated Bao, but the pair broke up after Zack’s cheating scandal.

Gil Cuero and Myrla Feria agreed to stay married on Decision Day. However, their marriage didn’t last long after the cameras went away. They revealed their marriage ended during the MAFS reunion.

Rachel and her MAFS spouse Jose San Miguel Jr., lasted the longest, having both said yes on Decision Day. They had taken some time apart after the season wrapped but shared they were continuing to work on their marriage during the MAFS Season 13 reunion.

Rachel and Jose ultimately chose to divorce and go their separate ways after the season.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.