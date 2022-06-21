Rachel Gordillo flaunts curves in voluptuous black swimsuit  

Rachel Gordillo looks sultry during European vacation. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo has been living her best life and flaunting her beauty while on a trip with her fellow MAFS costars.

Recently, Rachel exuded major island vibes while enjoying the gorgeous sights of Santorini.

Rachel put her curves on display in a revealing black one-piece.

Rachel Gordillo poses in steamy black swimsuit

Rachel Gordillo took to Instagram to share photos from Santorini.

The opening photo was eye-catching as Rachel channeled her inner model while wearing a revealing black swimsuit.

The swimsuit featured a large cut-out in the chest area and cut-outs on the side to give peeks of Rachel’s bust and torso. The top of the swimsuit connected to the cheeky bottoms via a hoop.

Rachel completed the look with a black pair of sunglasses and a black wine glass in hand.

Other slides within the post included a video of the gorgeous location with cliffs and the ocean in view. Rachel also shared photos of her friends, cuisine, and the fun she had on the water.

Rachel captioned the post with gratitude and a series of hashtags, including a hashtag paying homage to her Summer Rachel persona.

The caption read, “S A N T O R I N I : such a beautiful island but what made it special was the memories I made with those around me. @slindermetimbers @d_munster . Especially my #mafs family @brett_nicole @myrla.feria and @lamj . So happy we got to laugh and enjoy the most beautiful sunset! And a big thank you to @donaldalexgushi for playing nonstop @badbunnypr !!#greece #santorini #travel #mafs #summer #vacation #SummerRachel #winery #sailing #catamaran #weareonaboat #winetime.”

Rachel Gordillo’s fans react to her post

Rachel’s fans loved her series of photos and videos from Santorini.

Myrla Feria, Rachel’s Married at First Sight Season 13 costar and travel buddy, commented, “Awww love this!! I see the BF made it.”

Rachel replied, “had to include the one that played all the jaaammmzzzz.”

Other comments declared that Rachel looked gorgeous in her vacation pics.

Previously, Rachel wowed fans in a similarly revealing one-piece swimsuit while in Mykonos.

In the picturesque photo, Rachel posed with a leg out as she looked off to the side in a circle print one-piece with black trim.

Rachel’s background was equalling eye-catching, with a pretty pool, greenery, and white architecture.

Rachel captioned the post, “Them: your crush is coming, act natural. Me:”

Rachel captioned the post, "Them: your crush is coming, act natural. Me:"