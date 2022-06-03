Rachel Gordillo enjoys another ‘single summer,’ prepares for girls trip with Myrla Feria

MAFS star Rachel Gordillo plans to spend a “single summer” with Myrla Feria. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo is looking forward to summer and leaning into her “Summer Rachel” persona.

Having divorced her MAFS husband Jose, Rachel is set to spend another summer as a single woman.

Rachel recently detailed her “single summer” with big plans to travel with her Married at First Sight Season 13 bestie Myrla Feria.

Rachel Gordillo is excited for another ‘single summer’

Rachel Gordillo made a TikTok video to address breakups and girls’ trips.

In the video, Rachel reacted to audio and included text that read, “When he’s breaking up with you but you are counting down the days for your girl trip to Europe.”

Rachel captioned the post, “Another Single Summer 🤷🏻‍♀️ I swear it’s always a coincidence! Euro trip is one week away!!! Who’s gonna go on a summer vacation???? ☀️ ✈️ 🧳 🌎 #summer #birthdaymonth #vacation #girlstrip #eurotrip #travel.”

Rachel’s fellow MAFS alum and fans reacted to the video with support and amusement.

Married at First Sight Season 9 star Beth Bice commented with laughing emojis.

Rachel’s MAFS Season 13 co-star and close friend Myrla Feria commented with excitement and revealed that she too will be going with Rachel to Europe for their “single summer.”

Myrla wrote, “Coincidentally excited too…Europe… here we come.”

Rachel Gordillo shows off ‘Summer Rachel’ in pink bikini

Rachel Gordillo’s been posting lots of summer content, and she recently took to Instagram to share throwback photos and videos of her Summer Rachel persona.

In the first picture, Rachel sat at the pool’s edge with her legs soaking in the water. Rachel flaunted her curves in a pink bikini top and matching bottoms. The bikini top featured a cut-out, giving a peek of Rachel’s lower chest, and the bikini bottoms featured a cut-out to further expose Rachel’s midriff.

Along with the bikini photo, Rachel shared videos by the pool and a photo of herself enjoying a drink and smiling in her pink bikini top and short shorts, showing off her legs.

Rachel captioned the post, “#tbt In case y’all were wondering about Summer Rachel 2021. @sohohouse Pool Party @myrla.feria i don’t know what she said but I know I had to mute it 😂 #chicago #northloop #20poundsago #rooftopparty #poolwithaview😎.”

With a Europe trip in her future, it seems Rachel’s Summer of 2022 will be filled with lots of fun and travel, and she’s likely to take her followers along for the ride.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.