Rachel Gordillo and Myrla Feria link up for Super Bowl Sunday

Married at First Sight Season 13 stars Rachel Gordillo and Myrla Feria have spent a lot of time together since meeting on the show, and naturally, they spent Super Bowl Sunday together as well.

While Rachel and Myrla admitted to being more into the Halftime Show than the actual football game, the duo still wanted to do something festive for the eventful day.

Rachel Gordillo and Myrla Feria wear Los Angeles hats on Super Bowl Sunday

Rachel and Myrla both took to their Instagram stories to give followers a glimpse into how they spent Super Bowl Sunday.

In their videos, Myrla and Rachel attend an outdoor event where they sit in colorful chairs to watch the game.

As for their outfits, both Myrla and Rachel interestingly wore Los Angeles baseball caps which could indicate they were rooting for the LA Rams to take home the trophy, which the Rams ended up successfully doing as they won the Super Bowl.

For the Sunday event, fashion fanatic Myrla wore a floral cap with the Los Angeles sign as well as a red hoodie and bold red lip.

Meanwhile, Rachel wore a brown cap with a black Los Angeles symbol on it. Rachel also wore a black sweater with hoop earrings.

Later that day, Rachel and Myrla revealed that they were leaving the event to get tacos after enjoying the Halftime Show with hip hop legend headliners Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

Rachel and Myrla maintain a friendship with Johnny Lam

Despite Johnny Lam’s foul treatment of Bao Huong Hoang during their marriage and becoming a villain on Married at First Sight Season 13, Myrla and Rachel have maintained a friendship with him, and the three often hang out.

In fact, Myrla and Johnny often enjoy teasing viewers about whether or not their bond has gone from platonic to romantic.

Even Rachel has got in on the teasing of Myrla and Johnny’s relationship status in the past, although most Married at First Sight viewers are more exasperated by Myrla and Johnny than intrigued.

Along with befriending Johnny, Myrla and Rachel have stayed close with Brett and Michaela from their season as well, with the five Married at First Sight Season 13 castmates going out to brunch in the past.

Rachel and Myrla continue to prove that their friendship was one of the most valuable rewards they got out of their Married at First Sight experience.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.