Rachel Fuda strikes a pose in green minidress for night out

John Fuda proudly showed off his family during a night out with his wife, Rachel Fuda, and their son, Jaiden.

The trio snapped a cute photo together while at an event, and Rachel stunned in an emerald green dress while the guys looked dapper in black.

Jaiden was a major topic of conversation during Rachel’s first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as their storyline centered around his adoption.

Rachel wanted to adopt the teenager she’s called her son since he was a few years old, and we saw that process play out on the show.

However, she confirmed at the Season 13 reunion that she has now legally adopted him.

That’s great news for the family, and we’ll likely get an update on that in Season 14 because Rachel and her family will be back for round two.

RHONJ star Rachel Fuda goes glam in a stunning green dress

Rachel and her family took advantage of their free summer after they wrapped a dramatic first season on the popular Bravo show.

Rachel and John took their eldest son Jaiden with them during a recent night out. The stylish mama was a vision in green as she donned a silk minidress with a high neckline and a slanted hem with pleated details on the front.

She paired the outfit with nude heels and styled her hair in a high ponytail with face-framing pieces in the front.

A post shared on John’s Instagram page showed Rachel, John, and Jaiden inside a large auditorium as they posed for the snap.

“Our son, you are our heart ❤️ #Family,” John captioned the post.

Rachel and John Fuda joined Melissa and Joe Gorga at the Jersey Shore

Rachel and John have been living their best lives after a successful run on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

John meshed quite well with the Jersey husbands, but he had a dramatic altercation with Luis Ruelas at the reunion, and Rachel also had a faceoff with newbie Danielle Cabral.

It’s unclear where those relationships stand today, but the pair however are still very close to Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Their friendship is still strong, and they recently spent some time by the shore as Missy G enjoyed her first summer break in years while the show was on pause.

Rachel shared a photo on Instagram that showed a group of people enjoying a night out, and we spotted Joe and Melissa in the mix.

“Couples of The Shore 🤍 #JerseyShore #SummerNights,” Rachel captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.