RHONJ’s Rachel Fuda channels Jersey Shore in lemon bikini

Rachel Fuda is living her best life and making lemonade out of lemons.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie did well during her freshman season, and there’s a strong possibility she will have a sophomore season.

Season 13 was dramatic, much like the first few seasons of RHONJ. Rachel and her husband, John Fuda, stood their ground and didn’t back down when Luis Ruelas threw out threats throughout the season.

John won the hearts of fans with his manila envelope and the receipts he brought to the reunion. He was dubbed the MVP of the husbands and added to Rachel’s ever-growing popularity.

With filming on hiatus and not expected to begin until August, Rachel and John are spending some time at the Jersey Shore. After all, summers in New Jersey are spent at the Shore houses.

Rachel showed off her lemon bikini while John posed beside his smoking-hot wife.

Rachel Fuda spends time with Melissa Gorga

When the cameras go down, the friendships don’t end.

The Fudas and Gorgas have been long-time friends, so Rachel’s move to The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a castmate was easy for Melissa.

Recently, the friends caught up and shared a photo from a dinner they shared.

John also shared a picture of him and “the guys,” which shows the men have remained close following the intense Season 13 reunion.

Who is returning for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Bravo has yet to reveal which Housewives are returning, but if you ask Frank Catania, he’ll tell you they are all coming back.

He didn’t elaborate on whether that included the “friends of” who were Jen Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider for Season 13.

However, given how everyone interacted, it should be no surprise that the network would want to leave everything as it was.

The biggest issue will be determining what to do with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Neither seems to want to go anywhere, and they have severed ties after the reunion.

Typically RHONJ begins filming at the beginning of summer, and with the slight delay in production, Season 14 won’t start airing until roughly May 2024. That’s almost a year from when the Season 13 reunion finished airing.

One thing is for sure, though. Rachel and John Fuda fit right in with the cast, and spending time at the Jersey Shore is just what they needed after an intense first season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.