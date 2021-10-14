Rachael Kirkconnell speaks out about Matt James’ Dancing With the Stars elimination

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Bachelor star Matt James was eliminated on Tuesday’s Villains Night on Dancing With the Stars and was one of two competitors to go home that night.

James and Brian Austin Green went home in a shocking double elimination. They were two of the lowest four scores of the night, and while two of the judges voted to keep James, Len Goodman had other ideas.

He saved Kenya Moore, and Matt James went home.

James’ girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell was not happy about it.

Rachael takes to IG to comment on Matt James DWTS elimination

Rachael Kirkconnell, who won Matt James’ heart on The Bachelor, and remains with him to this day, took to her Instagram Stories to discuss his elimination.

At first, Rachael’s complaints were mostly about herself.

“Guys, what the heck? I am sitting at home right now. I was just in L.A. a few hours ago. I took a red eye last night at almost 1 in the morning, got here this morning and I’m bummed,” Rachael said in the video.

“I’m sitting here just bummed because I didn’t even realize last night was going to be my last night in L.A. for a while. I thought I was going to be back in a week. Now there’s just, like, no reason to be.”

Rachael then showed her disappointment for Matt’s elimination from Dancing With the Stars.

“I just want to say that Matt and Lindsay, they just did so incredible. I’m happy that I could be there to see them do their thing and I love them both so much,” she said.

“I wanted to see more of them and I just think they deserved better.”

Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

“I just saw up close how hard they both worked every single day and I don’t think their experience was over yet,” Rachael concluded.

The fans were confused at Matt’s DWTS elimination

Dancing With the Stars fans were also confused at Matt James’ elimination.

There were two eliminations on Tuesday night. Brian Austin Green was eliminated instantly because he had the lowest scores of the night.

The judges then chose who they protected between Matt James and Kenya Moore.

Two judges chose Matt and one chose Kenya. However, Len Goodman then chose to protect Kenya and Matt was eliminated.

Fans wondered why Len voted at all. He was the tiebreaker and it was 2-1 to protect Matt. However, Len’s tiebreaker doesn’t break actual ties. Instead, he votes on who is protected if the judges are not unanimous for one or the other.

Since judges voted for both Matt and Kenya, Len’s vote was the final say and Matt James went home.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.