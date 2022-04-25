Rachael Kirkconnell soaks up the sun in white, thigh-skimming minidress

Rachael Kirkconnell wished her followers a Happy Easter while posing in a white mini-dress. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell spent Easter weekend soaking up the sun and enjoying the spring weather.

The Bachelor alum wore a short, white dress with puffed sleeves and matching white sneakers that gave her outfit a sporty edge. She paired the ensemble with ’90s throwback braids in the front of her hair and a bronzed makeup look.

Rachael showed off her legs in white dress

Rachael posted the outfit to Instagram with the caption, “thankful for all of the things that wouldn’t be in my life if the ultimate sacrifice hadn’t been made. he is risen. he is alive. happy Easter to every one of you! you are so loved ♡.”

While she didn’t let followers in on how she spent Easter, she was seen posing next to a cute house with a white fence and seated on a grassy hill.

In the series of 4 shots, she also showed off a close-up of her sneakers and a smiling selfie.

The brunette beauty was clearly feeling optimistic in her Easter message to her followers, perhaps due to her seemingly thriving relationship with season 25 Bachelor Matt James.

Rachael and Matt were in Boston for the Marathon

The amorous pair were in Boston the next day, where Rachael cheered Matt on in the Boston marathon, though she didn’t participate.

Rachael was clearly proud of her man, posting an Instagram pic of the pair in front of a large water fountain, with their arms around each other.

Rachael paired it with a gushing caption, writing, “hey you! i love you & I’m SO proud of you. this man is currently in the middle of the Boston marathon running for @theuso and he is crushing it. please pray for him & all the runners for their safety, strength, and encouragement UPDATE: he CRUSHED it and set a personal record!!!!”

Matt responded with a cute comment, “I love you,” along with a heart emoji. Clearly, no behind-the-scenes manipulation from Bachelor producers is necessary for these two to prove their love to the world.

Rachael let followers know she was proud of Matt

After the marathon, Rachael was still telling followers how proud she was of Matt, posting another Instagram pic of them hugging after he ran the marathon.

Though it was clear from the caption that Rachael had no intention of participating, writing, “just ordered 3 pizzas and haven’t moved from the couch all day, my favorite part of marathons another one down!”

Of course, her betrothed was not about to let her get away so easily, responding in the comments, “You running with me next year?” Though it’s unlikely since Rachael did not respond to the comment, and who can blame her?

Since getting back together, Rachael and Matt have been going strong in their relationship after Rachael became embroiled in a racism controversy while The Bachelor was airing.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.