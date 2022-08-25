Rachael Kirkconnell slams sports announcer for saying Matt James is single

Rachael Kirkconnell disses sports announcer. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell and former Bachelor Matt James have been through a lot together since his season as the leading man.

However, not everyone knows that Rachael and Matt are still together and as strong as ever.

Matt was on the court at the Monster Energy Big3 Celebrity Game in Atlanta, showing off his basketball skills.

The event’s announcer kept giving Matt props and encouragement during the game, but he kept calling out that Matt was single.

Therefore, Matt’s girlfriend, Rachael, is speaking out against that particular sports announcer that he was one hundred percent wrong.

She and Matt are still very much together and more in love than ever; thus, Matt is not single and is clearly off the market.

Rachael Kirkconnell slams a sports announcer

Rachael took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week and posted about the sports announcer from a celebrity basketball game in Atlanta.

She declared, “Anytime Matt would do something, announcer: ‘Ladies, he’s single.’ Like what?!!?! Literally a good 10 times.”

Bachelor Nation has speculated that Rachael Kirkconnell might be pregnant

Within the past weeks, fans of the couple and the franchise have been chatting about the fact that Matt seems to have dropped hints that Rachael may be with child.

The first time fans started talking was when Matt did the Nissan commercial, inserted a car seat in the back of the vehicle, and made an odd comment.

Second, the couple posted a montage of photos, and viewers thought quite a few of them zoned in on Rachael’s stomach as she sported a crop top. This was the second time people wondered if Matt was hinting at something or just playing with fans.

Rachael Kirkconnell, Tyler Cameron, and Matt James’ relationship

As Bachelor fans know, Tyler Cameron and Matt James met in college and even lived together as roommates for a while.

After Tyler was The Bachelor, Matt was the first Black Bachelor, and he chose Rachael as his winner; however, fans have wondered if the guys’ friendship is as strong as it used to be.

Tyler and Matt have both addressed the speculation, saying they are still good friends, but Tyler also joked that he and Rachael have a love/hate relationship.

As Rachael and Matt have overcome some tough obstacles at the beginning of their relationship, it seems as if they are thriving individually and as a couple.

Bachelor Nation can’t wait to see what’s in store for the duo next.

The Bachelor is on hiatus on ABC.