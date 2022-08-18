Rachael Kirkconnell shows off toned abs in crop top and tight shorts

Rachael Kirkconnell showed off her toned abs in a sports bra and matching shorts. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell recently showed off her fit physique in a green crop top and matching bicycle shorts as she was about to embark on her fitness journey.

She was mostly makeup-free and had her hair pulled back into a chic bun.

The former Bachelor star took a selfie wearing black headphones and covering her face, and tagged the name of the clothing brand she was wearing.

Rachael wore The Happy Camp3r, which she has featured on her Instagram before, and the website shows her and Matt in an “as seen on..” advertisement.

The Bachelor Nation alum makes an effort to work out, most likely so she can enjoy the array of delicious foods she frequently shares on her Instagram Stories.

While she has never shared her exact diet and fitness routine in an interview, Rachael has shown parts of her workouts on social media before.

Rachael Kirkconnell wore a clinging sports bra and shorts for a workout

On April 29, she posted a video to share her home workout routine using the Beach Body app. While she’s partial to The Happy Camp3r outfits, Rachael wore a light green unitard from another brand that showed off her toned figure and a pair of black and white sneakers with her hair pulled back in a messy bun.

Rachael was shown doing an intense workout on a mat and captioned the post, “who says you have to leave your house to get some cardio in? I’ve learned countless cardio exercises through my @beachbody app & now I can get my heart pumping anywhere, anytime :).” She then named all the exercises she was doing.

The video received over 21k likes, including from her former Bachelor boyfriend, Matt James.

Rachael is a big fan of fitness apps, having also done an ab video for Open Fit wearing a beige pair of leggings and a sports bra with one strap.

Rachael incorporates movement into her daily life

Rachael clearly loves to incorporate movement into her daily life, sharing an Instagram photo from a hike in what appeared to be Los Angeles. She wore a bright pink and white tie-dyed sports bra and matching leggings from the clothing brand Spiritual Gangster she tagged.

Rachael was also spotted snowboarding in Park City, Utah. However, she is still new to the sport, captioning the pics, “graduated from the bunny slope 🥳.”

Rachael has over 896k Instagram followers, so she can safely call herself an influencer and appears to have made a career out of it since appearing on The Bachelor. Her followers include many members of Bachelor Nation, including Tyler Cameron, Kelley Flanagan, and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

It appears the reality star has overcome the controversy surrounding her while the show was airing, in which photos of her at an antebellum plantation-themed party surfaced.

Though Matt James chose her, the pair split up and had an incredibly uncomfortable conversation during the live After the Final Rose taping.

Fortunately, the loved-up duo got back together, and it looks like they are doing much better.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.