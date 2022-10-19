Bachelor Nation star Rachael Kirkconnell shows off 2000s style in a matching top and skirt. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell’s latest ensemble evoked nostalgia as she channeled the 2000s.

Rachael first appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 with lead Matt James.

Matt and Rachael hit it off on the show, leading Rachael to receive Matt’s final rose.

The couple split briefly after Rachael came under fire when racially insensitive photos of her and her sorority surfaced.

Matt and Rachael rekindled after the scandal and are still going strong.

Both keep fans updated on their lives and style through social media, and Rachael’s recent 2000s post received over 50k likes from followers.

Rachael Kirkconnell rocks hypnotizing ensemble

Rachael took to Instagram to share a series of photos from an outdoor balcony.

In the opening photo, Rachael smiled while baring her midriff in an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top with a green and brown swirl design. Rachael wore a skirt in a matching print to complete the look.

The Bachelor Nation star wore her hair down, hanging over her shoulder, and accessorized with rings and a delicate necklace.

In the second slide, Rachael leaned against the edge of the balcony while tossing her head back and smiling with a drink in hand. Buildings and sky were visible behind Rachael as she appeared to be taking in the view.

For the final photo, Rachael placed one hand on the balcony and smiled with her leg peeking through the slit of her graphic skirt.

Rachael noted the 2000s essence of her outfit in her caption, writing, “you’re so 2000 & late !”

Rachael Kirkconnell celebrates fall with Matt James

A week ago, Rachael shared photos from a pumpkin patch as she welcomed fall with Matt James.

Rachael sat among pumpkins in various hues for the post’s opening aerial shot.

Matt and Rachael posed arm and arm in the second slide, with Matt wearing a plaid long-sleeve and hoodie with jeans. Rachael was cozy in a gray long-sleeve sweater with blue and grey print and black pants. She completed the look with sunglasses and silver earrings, and her hair slicked back into a bun.

In the following pics, Matt and Rachael posed with corn, pumpkins, and sunflowers.

Rachael geotagged the post at Uncle Shucks Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, and she captioned the post, “fall things with my pumpkin 🧡.”

