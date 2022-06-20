Rachael Kirkconnell in tiny green bikini for Greek vacation with Matt James

Rachael Kirkconnell posed in a green bikini while on a Greek vacation with beau Matt James. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell showed off her toned abs in a green bikini while on her Greek holiday with Bachelor alum boyfriend Matt James.

Rachael wore a dark green bikini with a halter neck and cut-out around the front while standing in front of a stunning beach and looking down at the camera with a sultry expression.

Rachael Kirkconnell wore a tiny green bikini in front of a stunning background

Rachael accessorized with a light, patterned swimsuit cover-up, which she let blow off her shoulders in the breeze.

In a second photo, she was seen walking toward the camera and appeared in front of a row of comfortable-looking beds at the beach.

She posted the photos to Instagram with the caption, “swipe to see my favorite napping spot,” as well as tagging clothing brand Revolve.

Rachael also tagged the location, which looked to be the Calilo resort, for those with the means to book a flight there themselves.

Her boyfriend Matt James commented on the photo, clearly enjoying it, writing, “Mama.”

Fellow Bachelor alum Bri Springs also commented on the sexy snap, writing, “Can you come pick me up pleaseee,” clearly feeling some FOMO.

Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael and boyfriend Matt James have been enjoying an extended vacation

Rachael and her beau Matt have been enjoying their vacation in Greece for the last week, with Rachael posting multiple shots of the trip, leaving followers green with envy.

Just 2 days ago Rachael posted a selfie during what looked to be a sunset, as the lighting was clearly very flattering. Her makeup looked golden and bronzed to match her vacation tan, and she had her hair slicked back in a pretty bun.

In the second shot in the carousel, Rachael showed off her maxi dress that featured a crazy spiral pattern. She tagged the location as Ios, Greece, and wrote in the caption, “meet me in greece.”

Rachael and Matt have clearly been getting romantic while on their trip, with Rachael posting a selfie of the pair in the water. They both were glowing with happiness and smiles, and in the second shot, Matt was seen picking Rachael up as she showed off her toned rear.

Bachelor Nation is happy for the couple who have managed to make things work despite a breakup after completing filming for Matt’s season.

Rachael Kirkconnell enjoyed some delicious food in Greece. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael captioned the pics, “i second the happiness [heart emoji].”

Rachael, who is followed by Bachelor Nation alums like Jojo Fletcher and Serena Pitt, was sure to post a whole bunch of Instagram Stories of the vacation, including their stunning hotel, and some highly delicious food.

Rachael Kirkconnell posted an Instagram Story featuring her hotel for the week with Matt James in Greece. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael and Matt have been to multiple places on their break

Before Greece, the loved-up pair were pictured in the British Virgin Islands, so they are clearly enjoying an extended break.

It certainly looks like a romantic vacation, will an engagement be on the cards for the couple while visiting Greece?