Rachael Kirkconnell in black jumpsuit spends the day in NYC with Matt James

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James have been enjoying time in NYC. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James seem as if they’re on a trip or out to dinner 24/7, and the pair recently spent the day in New York City.

Rachael posted pictures of their outing to her Instagram Stories, showing off her outfit and some delicious food and fun locations.

Clearly, Rachael and Matt are enjoying a summer full of traveling, with their most recent trips being a vacation to Greece and the British Virgin Islands.

The pair have been looking completely loved up, though it’s unclear if and when they will get engaged.

Bachelor Nation likes to put the pressure on since the whole point of the show is an engagement at the end, but Rachael and Matt look perfectly content to keep dating for a while longer.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James spent time together in NYC

Rachael started the day with a bathroom selfie in an oversized purple sweatshirt tagging her location as New York City, writing, “literally back for a ny minute.”

Rachael Kirkconnell in a bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

The pair later went for a dinner date at Sushi restaurant Sugarfish, with Rachael sharing a picture of the various foods on their table, including sushi rolls, sauce, and edamame.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James had a dinner date. Pic credit: @Rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael and Matt went for dessert afterward, with Rachael posting a picture of delectable desserts in a window at Little Cupcake Bakeshop, writing, “and for dessert.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James picked out some delicious desserts: Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael posted a selfie in a pinstripe, black jumpsuit

In another selfie in what looked like a hotel or restaurant, Rachael wore a pinstriped black jumpsuit with glam makeup and stick-straight hair.

Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

She also posted a full-length picture of the same outfit, pairing it with a black purse and black strappy sandals.

Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

And in a calming video, she showed the cloudy, rainy weather in NYC, writing, “June gloom [cloud emoji].”

Rachael Kirkconnell filmed a gloomy, rainy day in NYC. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Matt and Rachael are still going strong despite a temporary breakup

Matt and Rachel have been going strong despite their temporary split after filming for The Bachelor when Rachael became embroiled in a racism controversy.

Last May, Matt spoke on the Pomp podcast about Rachael giving him an ultimatum to either commit to making their relationship work or not be together.

He said, “She was like, ‘If you’re going to make this work, let’s do it. But if you’re not going to make it work, I’m going to let you do your own thing.'”

He claimed it was the push he needed, telling the podcast, “That’s really all I needed. It was an ultimatum that I needed. It’s been great. It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship … there came a point in time where it was evident that my working on the relationship looked different than Rachael’s because I wasn’t really honoring that commitment that I made to working on the relationship.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.