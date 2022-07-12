Rachael Kirkconnell in barely-there bikini for refreshing pool dip

Rachael Kirkconnell enjoyed a refreshing dip in a black bikini. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell is on an endless vacation it seems, and she recently shared a new bikini picture as she took a refreshing dip in the pool.

Though she didn’t tag the location, it’s possible she was in Miami, as her last Instagram post was from there.

Rachael first posted a selfie from the water, smiling up at the camera and looking as if someone was trying to take it from her.

Rachael Kirkconnell stunned in a black string bikini in the pool

In the next picture, she could be seen leaning back against the pool in a black string bikini. It featured strings across the stomach that looped around a metal heart on the center of the chest.

Rachael let her hair get wet and went makeup-free as she swam in front of a gorgeous backdrop of green mountains.

The Bachelor alum captioned the photo, “Off duty,” and received likes from fellow Bachelor Nation ladies Katie Thurston and Tayshia Adams.

It seems as if Rachael has been in a bikini all summer long, posting several pictures from a recent trip to Greece.

Rachael has been posting bikini pics from her recent trip to Greece

In a photo posted on June 20, Rachael wore a satin, dark green bikini that featured a halter neck with a cut-out in the center that showed off her ample bust. She wore a red and gray patterned swimsuit cover-up, and her brunette hair was down and flowing in the breeze.

She stood in front of a white sandy beach that had lots of loungers and umbrellas with clear blue water; basically the most enviable vacation destination imaginable.

She captioned the photo, “swipe to see my favorite napping spot.”

Rachael and boyfriend Matt James have had their struggles

Rachael was on a Greek trip with her boyfriend Matt James, who chose her at the end of his season of The Bachelor. The pair split while the show was airing amid a racism controversy involving Rachael after she was seen in compromising photos that drew a ton of negativity.

Despite the drama, including an uncomfortable conversation between the two during the live After the Final Rose finale, they quietly got back together later.

In a racy set of photos, Rachael posted a selfie to Instagram with their pair laying down in what appeared to be a hot tub. She wore a brown top and rocked a slicked-back hairstyle with a makeup-free face.

In the second photo, Matt held Rachael up in his arms showing off her risque-looking swimsuit that showed off almost all of her taut butt cheek.

She captioned the photos, “I second the happiness [heart emoji].”

