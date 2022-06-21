Rachael Kirkconnell glows in stunning Greece ensemble

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James take on Greece. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell has been enjoying a scenic trip to Greece with her The Bachelor boyfriend, Matt James.

Matt and Rachael have brought followers along for the ride as they share photos of their beach days and excursions.

Rachael has been turning up the heat with revealing bikini photos on the trip, and she recently wowed in a pretty dress by the beach.

Rachael Kirkconnell rocks trendy dress in Greece

Rachael Kirkconnell took to Instagram to share stunning Greece photos.

In the first photo, Rachael shared a selfie showing her glowing bronzed skin and makeup in a low-cut dress.

Rachael let her face and full brows have the spotlight by pulling her dark tresses back into a sleek bun.

The second photo in the slide featured a full body shot of Rachael in her flattering dress with a mesmerizing print and cut-outs on the side.

Rachael gave a subtle smile as she held her large clutch in front of her.

Rachael captioned the post, “meet me in greece.”

Fans and Bachelor Nation stars were in awe of Rachael’s photos and fashions and took to the comment section to react.

The Bachelor Season 24 star Tammy L wrote, “Literally so stunning.”

Rachael’s The Bachelor Season 25 costar Serena Chew commented, “The whole aesthetics of the dress and pebbles is phenomenal.’

Bri Springs and Serena Pitt, who also made it into Matt James’ final four with Rachael, left comments.

Bri wrote, “Pulling up r u serious,” and Serena commented, “Bombshell!!”

The Bachelor Season 25 star MJ Snyder wrote, ‘Stunning.”

Other comments included, “Loved this dress too much on you Rach,! Looking radiant in the Grecian sun,” and “Gagagooogaaaaa.”

Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell strips down in green bikini

Rachael wasn’t done wowing fans as she recently shared a post in a revealing green bikini.

Putting her toned abs on display, Rachael proved her exercise routines have been paying off.

In the photos, Rachael posed in a green haltered bikini top featuring a large cut-out in the middle and matching green bikini bottoms. Rachel let her colorful patterned wrap hand off her shoulders as she looked at the camera with her hair hanging down.

The backdrop of Rachael’s photo was also gorgeous, featuring a blue sky and sparkling ocean, and Rachael posed on the sand.

Rachael captioned the post, “swipe to see my favorite napping spot.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.