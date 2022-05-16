Rachael Kirkconnell gives rearview in tight spandex while competing with Matt James

Rachael Kirkconnell works on her abs with Matt James. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James enjoy having fun and staying fit together, and they even turn some of their exercise routines into competitions.

Recently, Rachael geared up in skin-hugging shorts to work on her core with Matt James as she aims to define her abs.

While Rachael tried to keep up with The Bachelor Season 25 boyfriend, she admitted Matt had her beat.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James show off their exercise stamina

Rachael Kirkconnell took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her and Matt doing floor exercises to work on their core.

The pair looked sporty in shorts and tennis shoes as the camera angle gave a rear view of their workout.

Rachael wore different shades of blue, with a blue long-sleeve top and light blue spandex shorts on the bottom.

Rachael and Matt were in sync for most of the workout before Rachael tuckered out and turned off the camera with an exhausted expression on her face.

Rachael wrote over the video, “Matt beat me (this time…) checking to see if those abs are coming in lol.”

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James are still going strong after The Bachelor

Matt and Rachael are one of the Bachelor Nation’s success stories, but they weren’t always smooth sailing in their relationship.

When Matt became the first Black Bachelor on The Bachelor Season 25, the franchise had to more directly reconcile with the many ways it lacked authentic diversity and progression.

Then, a scandal broke loose when racially insensitive photos surfaced from Rachael Kirkconnell’s past.

The Rachael Kirkconnell scandal led to her and Matt briefly breaking up despite her being his final rose receiver.

Even more shockingly, the drama played a part in long-time host Chris Harrison exiting the franchise after almost two decades. Chris Harrison doubled down in defense of Rachael Kirkconnell and her insensitive actions, and many found Chris’ statements to be incredibly offensive.

While Rachael and Matt spent some very brief time apart, they eventually found their way back to each other and have seemingly only continued to fall more in love after their rocky start.

Rachael and Matt have taken lots of lavish trips together and have also walked some star-studded red carpets.

The two continue to put their love on display as they work out to get their bodies looking fit for summer.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.