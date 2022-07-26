Rachael Kirkconnell flaunts her abs in black crop top

Rachael Kirkconnell flaunted her taut abs in a crop top while in California. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell has been all over the place, it seems, and it looks as if she and her boyfriend, former Bachelor Matt James, are on a perpetual vacation together.

The former Bachelor contestant, who was chosen by Matt in the end before their dramatic split and reconciliation, enjoyed a trip to Los Angeles recently.

She and Matt visited Los Angeles and took a tour around Venice, California, enjoying the historic district.

Rachael, of course, looked stylish as ever in a light green, ankle-length skirt that had black material with flowers underneath. It featured a little black bow on the front, giving the appearance of lingerie or a throwback 90s vibe.

She paired the skirt with a black crop top in a sweater material that featured buttons going down the middle and accessorized with chunky black sandals, a small black purse, and black sunglasses.

She wore her brunette locks pulled back in a chic bun with a clip, probably to beat the heat, and her makeup was very natural, with pink lipgloss.

Rachael Kirkconnell posted a series of pictures of the outfit from every angle

Rachael posted a series of pictures to her Instagram, in which her outfit was visible from all angles. The first photo showed the back, another showed the front, and two other pictures showed her sitting and smiling at the camera.

She tagged Los Angeles, California, in the post and wrote in the caption, “i missed it out here 🌸🧚🏼.”

The photos garnered over 23k likes, including from former fiance to Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James enjoy time together in Venice, California

Rachael and Matt look more in love than ever. She posted a shot of the pair with their arms around each other as they explored Venice together.

Rachael continued the green theme, wearing light green cargo pants and a dark green leopard print tank top. Her dark hair was down and parted in the middle, looking super full and voluminous.

Matt was dressed in a simple workout outfit of shorts and a long sleeve top.

Rachael captioned the pics, “summer lovin’ 💛,” which received over 47k likes, including from Bachelor Nation alum Kelley Flanagan and, of course, from Matt James himself.

Matt claims the pair are ‘not playing games’

Matt and Rachael are still going strong, and he claims that is due to not playing the same games as other former Bachelor contestants.

In June, he told the Los Angeles Times, “Rachael and I have moved on. We’re one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong.”

“The reason is we’re going at things at our own pace. We’re not playing games that a lot of people play just to stay in that circle,” he added.