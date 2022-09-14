Quartney Mixon shows off major physical transformation

Quartney Mixon documents his ongoing journey in a recent video. Pic credit: @quartneymixon/Instagram

Quartney Mixon reflected on his physically transformative journey with a series of before and after pictures.

Quartney appeared on The Bachelorette Season 17 with lead Katie Thurston.

Katie and Quartney didn’t work out, but Quartney remains friends with several men from his season and other Texas-based Bachelor Nation stars.

After the season, Quartney’s Instagram following sits at 15.6k.

His page often consists of solo shots and shirtless snaps.

Quartney’s recent post took a break from photos to share a video of his glow-up.

Quartney Mixon highlights transformation with unrecognizable throwback photos

Quartney Mixon took to his Instagram page to share a video of his body transformation.

The video began with a photo of Quartney posing surrounded by greenery and wearing a black collared top and a black blazer.

Text over the clip read, “Classmates: He’s a nice guy he’s not going to break hearts.”

Two more photos saw Quartney with a low haircut, an orange and white polo, and a suit and tie while posing with loved ones.

The video then cut to Quartney now, looking notably slimmer.

Quartney posed while sitting in a hat, patterned top, and shorts. He also shared a photo of himself modeling in a long-sleeve shirt with a muscular arm behind his head. The video concluded with a smiling photo of Quartney.

Quartney captioned the post, “It’s been a Journey for sure, One that’s not over with yet [100 emoji] #tbt #Transformation #Heartbreak #Journey #fyp #GodisGood.”

Quartney Mixon’s post receives encouragement from followers

Quartney’s friends and fans took to the post’s comment section to encourage Quartney and commend his journey.

A commenter wrote, “LFG,” and another supporter shared, “Good for you! Proud of you!”

One commenter expressed that Quartney always looked great, writing, “You looked good even at the beginning.”

Pic credit: @quartneymixon/Instagram

What happened on The Bachelorette Season 17?

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette had its fair share of ups and downs and many emotional breakups.

Towards the end of Katie’s season, two of her frontrunners devastated her by self-eliminating.

Widowed single dad Michael Allio left after a heartbreaking call with his son James, as he decided it was more important for him to return home and be with his kid.

Greg Grippo, who received Katie’s first impression rose, self-eliminated after taking issue with Katie not being willing to tell him she loves him before fantasy suites.

Katie’s final two ended up being the always expressive Justin Glaze and late arrival Black Moynes, who had previously appeared on The Bachelorette Season 16.

Katie ultimately chose to get engaged to Blake Moynes; however, the pair broke up shortly after their season wrapped.

