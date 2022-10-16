Pump Rules: Tom Schwartz says he was ‘wallowing’ in self-pity after split from Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz admits it was hard to deal with the sadness of his divorce from Katie Maloney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz admits he had difficulty letting go of his feelings of sadness following his split from his wife, Katie Maloney.

While appearing at BravoCon, Tom and Katie were amongst their co-stars and sat across from one another while addressing their split.

Opening up about the end of their marriage and how he handled their split, Tom admitted the end of their union was harder than he had anticipated.

Tom and Katie announced the end of their marriage in March following numerous reports that Katie had been spotted without her wedding ring.

The former couple took to their Instagram accounts at the time to share the sad news and confirm they’d decided to go their separate ways.

Not long after that, Katie officially filed the papers to end their marriage and 12-year relationship.

In the months following the split, Katie and Tom have remained on relatively good terms, and speaking in front of the BravoCon crowd, Tom noted it didn’t help him get over their split any quicker.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz admits he was ‘addicted to sadness’ following split from Katie Maloney

While speaking on their split, Tom shared, “Man, it’s been an emotional roller coaster.” He added that in the first months of their separation, he felt like “a sad sack of s**t.”

“I got addicted to the sadness for a bit,” he noted. “…I was wallowing in my own pity party.”

Thankfully, Tom elaborated that he’s feeling better these days and even shared that being at BravoCon has helped his state of mind.

For her part, Katie kept relatively mum about the situation, though she did address why they went public with their split on social media.

Katie explained that she felt they “kind of had to” go public and admit their split because of the rumors that were going around.

Tom talks about going public with their divorce, ‘It sucks’

Going public with their split was like adding salt to the wound for Tom. According to the longtime Pump Rules star, he was just coming to terms with the end of their marriage when the topic came up that they needed to address their breakup publicly.

“It was a bummer because we got divorced, and we were working through it, and I was making peace with it, but then when we made the comments about going public, that was hard,” he admitted. “How do you capture 12 years of a relationship in an Instagram post? It sucks.”

Tom concluded the discussion by addressing his former wife and gushing that he will always remain her “champion.”

“I know you may not always feel that, but I am rooting for you, and I love you,” he told her.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.