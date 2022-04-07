Pump Rules: Tom Sandoval jokes his cover band will replace Kanye West after he drops out of Coachella lineup

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval jokes that his new cover band will be stepping in after rapper Kanye West drops out of Coachella lineup. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has grand ambitions for his new cover band and with his latest post on social media, it seems the sky is the limit. After hearing that rapper Kanye West had dropped out of the lineup for this year’s Coachella, Tom revealed he’s ready to step in with his band.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the Pump Rules star created a new cover band aptly named Sandoval & the Most Extras. The band covers a number of hit singles by various artists.

Tom introduced his newest band to social media in a post where they covered Workin’ For The Weekend by Loverboy. And with his tour recently wrapped for the year, Tom took the opportunity to joke about their next potential gig.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval says Sandoval & the Most Extras are set to replace Kanye West in Coachella lineup

Over on Tom’s Instagram, he shared a snippet of what looked like a CNN article headline that shook his followers, although it ended up being a complete joke.

The post included a picture of Kanye West smiling while standing on stage. Although the rapper looked happy as he smiled in the pic, the headline was a more somber note as it detailed he had dropped out of the music festival’s lineup. However, according to the bogus headline, there was another band picked up to replace him — Sandoval & the MOST Extras.

“Kanye West drops out of Coachella, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras to replace,” the headline read.

Tom captioned the post, “@tomsandovalandthemostextras is honored to take the #coachella main stage in light of Ye canceling. 💛😎LA SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT Coming soon!!”

Tom’s friends and Vanderpump Rules co-stars get a laugh out of the joke

Although the post was a joke, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages for Tom and his band.

However, Tom’s longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix and other Vanderpump Rules co-stars got a laugh out of the gag.

“😂😂😂 you’re killing me,” Ariana commented.

DJ James Kennedy also showed up in Tom’s comment section and wrote, “Yooooo😂😂😂😂😂😂 👏👏👏👏”

Vanderpump Rules alum Billie Lee also popped up in the comments with a cheeky comment.

“Dreams do come true!!!😋,” she wrote.

Tom & the Most Extras may not truly be stepping in for Kanye West in this year’s Coachella lineup, but rest assured that Tom’s ambitions know no limits and who knows, maybe someday he’ll pull it off.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.