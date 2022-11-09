Pump Rules: Stassi Schroeder’s daughter runs away from Lisa Vanderpump in hilarious video

Stassi Schroeder shared an adorable video of Hartford’s reaction to spending quality time with Lisa Vanderpump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency, F. Sadou/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder shared an adorable (and hilarious) video of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Hartford running away from her former boss Lisa Vanderpump.

Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans know just how contentious Lisa and Stassi’s relationship has been over the years.

The two immensely stubborn personalities often butt heads, many times with Lisa accusing Stassi of stirring up drama.

So it comes as no surprise that Stassi’s daughter inherited at least a bit of her momma’s sass. And as the little one has grown and gained more independence, it has become more and more clear that she knows she’s in charge.

Taking to social media for a recent post, Stassi shared the funny moment when Hartford decided she didn’t want to spend quality time with SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump.

And luckily, Stassi managed to capture the full encounter for fans and followers to see.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stassi shared the video with her 2.7 million followers, giving them a glimpse at Hartford’s confident personality.

In the video clip, captured by Page Six, Hartford can be seen running away as Lisa attempts to get close and spend a moment with her.

“Hartford, Lisa’s trying to talk to you,” Stassi can be heard telling her daughter.

Never one to miss out on the perfect time for joke, Lisa called after Hartford.

“Don’t you know who I am Hartford? Hartford, come back,” Lisa joked.

Over the clip, Stassi acknowledged that her daughter may not have what it takes to make it in one of Lisa’s famed restaurants.

“Hartford would never make it as a SURver,” she wrote.

Lisa’s grandson Teddy celebrates his first Halloween

As it turns out, Lisa and Stassi were brought together by another sweet baby of the Vanderpump Rules world. Lisa’s grandson Teddy, welcomed by Lisa’s daughter Pandora and her husband Jason in 2021, was celebrating his first birthday at Villa Rosa.

Lisa — more aptly known as Nanny Pinky to Teddy — set up an elaborate affair for the youngster’s big day.

Teddy’s party came hot on the heels of his very first Halloween.

In celebration of the spooky holiday, Lisa shared an adorable set of photos showing off Teddy’s pirate costume for the year. Complete with a ruffle-collared shirt, pirate hat, and a pile of buried treasure, Teddy was arguably one of the cutest pirates ever seen.

“Our handsome little pirate’s 1st Halloween! Captain Teddy 😍🧸🎃,” Lisa captioned the sweet post.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.