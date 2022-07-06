Pump Rules: Stassi Schroeder throws shade at former co-star Brittany Cartwright

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder seemingly shaded her friend Brittany Cartwright amid their ongoing drama. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder seemingly shaded her former co-star Brittany Cartwright amid their ongoing drama stemming from Stassi’s Italian wedding.

The drama unfolded quickly after Stassi and Beau Clark revealed close friends of theirs had ditched their wedding at the last minute. Although the couple didn’t name names during the podcast episode, fans and followers didn’t take long to figure out who they were talking about. Speculation quickly spread that they were talking about none other than Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

The speculation was confirmed when Brittany admitted she and Jax had missed Stassi and Beau’s special day, though she claimed at the time to have had legitimate reasons for their absence. Naturally, Stassi didn’t take the situation lightly and has given Brittany and Jax the cold shoulder since then. However, in a recent post to social media, Stassi seemingly referenced the ongoing drama, and she seems a little less than bothered.

Stassi Schroeder seemingly shades former Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright over wedding drama

Taking to her Instagram stories, Stassi shared a cryptic message where she eluded to her desire to spill some tea. And while that sounded like something big might be revealed, it turned out that the best-selling author wasn’t talking about personal drama.

In her first slide, Stassi included a GIF of herself with her mouth dropped open and wrote, “Just waiting patiently for when I can finally talk about…”

The following slide revealed what Stassi wanted to gossip about — the hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

“Like… I don’t want to spoil that sh*t for anyone. Ps. It’s amazing,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

A short while later, Stassi followed the original two slides up with more information for her followers and clarified she wasn’t looking to delve into anything other than her opinions on the show.

“Not to disappoint,” she began. “but Stranger Things is the only tea I’m into spilling, because everything else is [laughing emoji].”

As if she could sense what her followers wanted to hear more about, Stassi re-shared her last Instagram story but added “IYKYK [If you know, you know]” on the bottom.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Given what has recently gone down between the long-time friends, it’s safe to say Stassi doesn’t want to drop any bombshells on their ongoing drama just yet.

Brittany says she feels ‘terrible’ for missing out on Stassi’s wedding

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany first opened up about the fiasco on the Betches Mom podcast, where she shared there were “some things going on” between her and Stassi.

“…which I hate. I love her to pieces. And I wish we could figure this out,” she added.

Brittany continued to divulge why she, Jax, and their son Cruz couldn’t make it. Among the reasons were Cruz’s passport not arriving on time and Brittany’s mom having a death in the family.

In a later interview on Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast, Brittany again described how horrible she felt for not being present in Italy.

“I feel terrible and still feel terrible and I do love them. I think about it all the time. I’ve reached out since the wedding,” she told Scheana. “I haven’t gotten any response just yet. I’ll try again in a couple weeks or something. I just like to make things right.”

If Stassi was referencing her rift with Brittany in the latest set of Instagram Stories, it seems unlikely she’ll be ready to make up any time soon.

