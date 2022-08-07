Pump Rules: Stassi Schroeder recreates engagement photos with Beau Clark and daughter Hartford

Stassi Schroeder recreates engagement photos with daughter Hartford. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder gave fans and followers a glimpse of how far she’s come in recent years by recreating her engagement photos with her husband, Beau Clark.

This time, however, the couple wasn’t alone for the shoot. Instead, Stassi and Beau were joined by their 1-year-old daughter Hartford. Since welcoming Hartford in January 2021, she has taken the spotlight from both of her parents, and they couldn’t be more thrilled about it.

Hartford was the first baby born during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Following her arrival in January, Lala Kent welcomed her daughter Ocean in March, and Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor welcomed their son in April. Finally, Scheana Shay and her fiance Brock Davies welcomed Summer Moon at the end of April.

Stassi and Beau legally tied the knot in September 2020, just a few months before Hartford’s birth. The small backyard ceremony wasn’t what the couple had initially envisioned for themselves. Still, after being fired from Vanderpump Rules and with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, their dreams of an overseas wedding in Italy had to be put on hold.

Thankfully, Stassi and Beau were able to follow through with their dream wedding, and she’s been sharing snaps from their special day on social media since then.

In a more recent post, Stassi documented the family’s visit to the graveyard where Beau originally proposed and recreated their engagement photos.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder recreates engagement photos with Beau Clark and daughter Hartford

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stassi shared two sets of photos. First, Stassi shared snaps from her engagement photos with then-fiance Beau Clark.

The two were all smiles as they posed in the graveyard as a newly engaged couple. Naturally, Stassi couldn’t help but reminisce about what a different life the couple was leading three years before getting married and welcoming Hartford into the world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first snap, Stassi wrote, “Mama & Papa got engaged 3 years ago today,” alongside a string of doe-eyed and heart emojis.

In the second picture that showed the couple from another angle, Stassi joking pointed out how well rested she and Beau were before the birth of their daughter.

“Ahh to be stress free with loads of sleep all the time. I had less wrinkles & he had less greys,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

In the following series of pictures, Stassi shared updated photos of where she and Beau are now — parents to their daughter.

For the recreation of their engagement photos, Stassi and Beau donned the same shirts from years prior and posed at the same spot. However, this time around, they weren’t alone.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

The couple was still all smiles, but the addition of Hartford was what clearly had them glowing.

Stassi shares more memories with daughter Hartford

The recreation of engagement photos isn’t the only time Stassi and Beau spent gushing about their little one in recent weeks.

In fact, Stassi also shared a separate post to her main Instagram grid that showcased more sweet moments while the family was in Italy celebrating their wedding.

Stassi captioned the sweet post, “Been reminiscing. Core memory right here.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.