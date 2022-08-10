Pump Rules: Stassi Schroeder gets real about her glamorous online looks

Stassi Schroeder opens up to her followers about her glamorous looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder recently told her fans and followers not to get so caught up in the glitz of social media looks because they’re often not as real as they seem.

The Vanderpump Rules OG has always been put together and has taken pride in her appearance since debuting on the show in Season 1. Stassi’s reputation of being high maintenance is one she’s always seemingly embraced.

However, after welcoming her daughter Hartford in January 2021, Stassi shifted her focus. While she still loves to dress up and often shares her OOTD (Outfit Of The Day) looks with her followers online, she’s more transparent about her real life away from the cameras.

One of Stassi’s most well-known series on social media includes her daily outfit checks where she not only shows off her incredibly fit physique, but also seizes the opportunity to show off her sharp and classic style.

In a more recent post online, Stassi took the time to post another outfit look to social media. And although the post graced followers’ screens early in the morning, Stassi wasted no time in getting real and confirming she didn’t look quite that good first thing in the morning.

As it turns out, even Stassi Schroeder herself wakes up looking human in the morning.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder gets real about online glam

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stassi shared two mirror selfies showing off her latest look and tagged the brands for any followers who were interested in purchasing items from her outfit.

With her blonde locks flowing in waves over her shoulders, Stassi shot the camera a sultry glance as she struck a pose for the full body shot.

Her outfit consisted of sleek, high-waisted, grey trousers that cropped right above her ankles with a basic white T-shirt tucked in.

Completing her look, Stassi opted for a pair of orange, pointy-toed heels.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Shortly after posting the two selfies, Stassi quickly added to her stories and clarified that she did not, in fact, look that put together — but instead shared that the pictures were snapped the night prior.

On the next slide Stassi wrote, “This outfit was from last night… I don’t look like this at 7:00 am… ever.”

She then followed up with a real-time selfie, which found her a little more disheveled than her followers were used to.

Keeping it real, she captioned the last slide, “7:00 am vibes hit different” to accompany another selfie with Stassi wearing her glasses, hair uncombed, and in a casual black and white shirt.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Stassi and Beau Clark recreate engagement photoshoot with daughter Hartford

Although Stassi opened up about how she looks shortly after rolling out of bed, that certainly doesn’t mean she’s given up trying altogether.

In another recent post to her Instagram Stories, as reported by Monsters and Critics, Stassi and her husband Beau got dressed up to recreate their engagement photos. And this time, the photos included more than just the two of them.

In the various pictures shared on Instagram, Stassi and Beau were joined by their daughter Hartford who was born in January 2021.

“Mama & Papa got engaged 3 years ago today,” she captioned the first picture.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Stassi followed the initial throwback pictures with new shots that were taken at the same graveyard three years later.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

The adorable and updated photos show just how far the couple has come in recent years.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.