Pump Rules: Stassi Schroeder feels ’emotional’ seeing daughter Hartford play with microphone covers

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder shared a sweet moment of daughter Hartford playing with old props from her live shows. Pic credit: Bravo/@stassischroeder/Instagram

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder recently got emotional when watching her daughter Hartford use old props from her live shows.

Stassi and her husband Beau Clark welcomed Hartford in January 2021 and since her arrival, Stassi and Beau have regularly shared updates on all things Hartford related. This, of course, included her first birthday party which was a celebration for the ages.

More recently, Hartford has been showing off her growing personality and that includes the sass that she clearly inherited from her momma.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder shares video of daughter Hartford playing with her live show props

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stassi shared several sweet video clips of baby Hartford holding some bejeweled cylinders. Hartford adoringly watched herself in the mirror as she banged the pieces together.

In the first clip, Stassi clarified that Hartford was holding her microphone covers.

“Very into my sparkly microphone covers,” Stassi captioned the first video.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

After several adorable clips of Hartford playing with the covers, Stassi uploaded a throwback collage of her past live shows. In the three pictures, Stassi used the two microphone covers Hartford now seemingly loves. The snaps included Stassi making a silly face while holding a doll and a plastic knife prop can be seen on the top of her head.

In the second picture in the collage, Stassi shared a more serious moment where she spoke directly to her audience. And the last picture was of her and Beau embracing one another in a tender moment on stage.

“Makes me emosh [emotional] when I see Hartford playing with those things,” she captioned the slide.

Pic credit: @stassischroeder/Instagram

Stassi and Beau share more updates on baby Hartford — including a serious love for Jell-O

In other updates in little Hartford’s life, Beau shared some behind the scenes fun he had while watching Hartford try a Jell-O cup. In the post, shared to Instagram, Beau commented, “There are two types of people in this world: People who love jello shots and liars. 😂.”

Over on Stassi’s Instagram, she also shared a sentimental moment with Hartford. Upon announcing the arrival of her newest book, Stassi shared that she had dedicated her second book to Hartford.

Along with a series of photos where Hartford sat in Stassi’s lap as they looked at her new book, there was one shot of the book’s dedication page.

“For Hartford, you saved me,” the dedication read.

Stassi captioned the post, “To say I’m grateful would be a major understatement.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.