Pump Rules: Stassi Schroeder celebrates birthday with simple celebration

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has had a big year and has had plenty to celebrate as her most recent birthday rolled around. From celebrating her daughter Hartford’s first birthday to the release of her second book and dream Italy wedding to husband Beau Clark, there is no shortage of big life events happening for Stassi these days.

Despite all of these exciting changes, Stassi kept her birthday celebration small and intimate with just her closest loved ones in attendance. And naturally, although it was technically her momma’s birthday, baby Hartford all but stole the show.

Taking to social media, Stassi and her friends shared the sweet moments with their other friends and followers.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder celebrates her 34th birthday

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stassi’s former Pump Rules co-star Lala Kent shared an adorable video of Stassi being presented with her birthday cake while her husband Beau and daughter Hartford make their way over to help her blow out the candles on the cake.

Stassi was all smiles and more than happy to share the moment with her little one. Filmed in black and white, Lala captured the tender moment as Stassi turned to Hartford looking for candle blowing assistance as everyone sang Happy Birthday.

Stassi’s friend and Hartford’s godmother Katie Maloney also took the time to spread some love for her BFF in her own Instagram Stories.

Katie filmed separate clips of herself and Stassi as they enjoyed the afternoon of birthday celebrations. With a huge grin, Stassi embraced Katie’s well wishes. And in the second clip, Katie made sure to adorn Stassi with her “birthday girl” headband so no one could possibly forget who they were there to lay love on.

Beau Clark shares touching birthday tribute for wife Stassi on her birthday

As for his part, Stassi’s husband Beau shared a sentimental post for the love of his life on her birthday.

Beau’s post included five pictures which commemorated five years worth of birthdays that he’s celebrated with the mother of his child. The adorable series of photos managed to capture several of their biggest life moments.

In the oldest picture, Beau and Stassi posed for a photo booth type picture, while decked out in costumes and pulling funny faces. From there the pictures capture everything from Stassi’s birthday while pregnant with daughter Hartford, to her first birthday as a mother.

The most recent picture included in the post was a beautiful snap from their second wedding in Italy.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Stassi and Beau officially tied the knot back in September 2020 shortly before Hartford’s birth. However, the couple had dreams of hosting a wedding in Italy and were recently able to make that dream a reality.

Beau captioned the sentimental post, “Happy Freaking Birthday to the most amazing woman in my life! 5 years of birthday photos from the past, and of course I had to add one wedding pic ☺️.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.