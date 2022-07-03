Pump Rules: Scheana Shay rocks tiny strapless bikini during Mexico vacation

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay rocked a teeny bikini while on vacation in Mexico. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay may be deep in preparations for her upcoming wedding to fiance and co-star Brock Davies, but that didn’t stop her from enjoying a couple’s vacation ahead of their special day.

Scheana and Brock solidified their relationship during Season 9 of the hit Bravo show when Brock finally popped the question to his baby mama after dramatically failing to secretly tie the knot while on a group trip.

Since their proposal, Scheana and Brock’s wedding plans have changed several times but as the date draws near, the couple is focusing on their love and enjoying some time in the sun.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay stuns in tiny bikini on Mexican vacation

Taking to her Instagram, Scheana showed off her toned physique for fans and followers while also taking in all the sun and water Mexico has to offer.

Posing elegantly while relaxing on a boat, Scheana propped herself up with one arm on the boat’s railing and another steadied behind her. She stretched her legs out in front of her with one knee bent up to give a full look at her impressive gams.

Scheana’s body was perfectly fitted with a strapless bikini top and matching bottoms. Her hair didn’t pose an inconvenience as it was neatly pulled back into a low bun.

Scheana captioned the sizzling post, “sunrise sunburn sunset repeat.”

In a second post from the same trip, Scheana and Brock posed for a selfie while sitting down to share a meal.

For this shot, Scheana changed out of her barely-there bikini and swapped it out for a light yellow, ribbed dress with a plunging neckline and ribcage cutout.

Brock flashed a small smile for the camera wearing a white button down and gold chain.

The couple perfectly complimented one another in the snap and Scheana acknowledged their pre-wedding glow by captioning the post, “Mexico looks good on us ☀️ @brock__davies.”

Scheana and Brock set to wed in Mexico next month

Shortly following their proposal, which was featured near the end of Season 9, Scheana and Brock have been working on planning their dream wedding. Initially, the couple shared they would be saying “I do” in Bali, a place near and dear to their hearts. The location also seemed ideal since it would easier for Brock’s New Zealand loved ones to make that trip than flying all the way to America.

However, those plans ended up changing quite a bit, with Scheana confirming their destination had shifted from Bali and settled in Mexico. She also added that while they were initially going to wed in November, they would now be moving the wedding up to August.

As for whether or not their nuptials will make it into Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming Season 10, that remains to be seen. Scheana has indicated that she’s not opposed to filming their wedding, but viewers will have to tune in when the season drops in order to know for sure if it’ll be captured on camera.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.