Pump Rules: Raquel Leviss shares ‘bittersweet’ moments of preparing for her last pageant

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss says she began competing in pageants to work on her self-improvement and build her confidence. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss is preparing to participate in her last state pageant and shared that the experience has been “bittersweet.”

Raquel has been open about her past with pageants and how the various experiences have helped increase her confidence throughout the years. Although she hopes the Miss California USA pageant will not be the last pageant she ever enters, she took the time to reflect on what this moment, and the pageant world, mean to her.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss reflects on preparations for Miss California USA

Taking to her Instagram, Raquel shared a soft and sweet car selfie as she smiled with a full face of makeup and soft curls framing her face.

Clearly, in her element and in a moment of peace, Raquel took to her post’s caption to share her experiences and the reason she ultimately got into pageants in the first place.

“I just wrapped my last ever Miss California USA headshot❕,” Raquel wrote. “Its so bittersweet knowing this will be the last time I compete in a state pageant.”

She continued to note that she hoped this wouldn’t be the end of her pageant career and shared her dream of someday having the opportunity to represent California on a bigger stage — competing for Miss USA.

“You may know me as ‘the pageant girl’ but my one wish is to debunk the stereotype that comes to mind. Through this experience I’ve met some of the most kindhearted girls who truly want to leave a positive impact on our world.”

Raquel went on to add that when she entered the pageant world, she “strived” to increase her self-improvement and “build confidence.”

Raquel says she’s ‘proud’ of the woman she’s become, gives partial credit to pageantry

Raquel may have set out to build her confidence and work on her self-improvement, but it also allowed her the opportunity to see just how far she’s come.

“Looking back at the times I did compete, I truly see such a beautiful transformation and I owe a lot of that to pageantry,” her caption continued. “I am so proud of the woman I have become. My thoughts and opinions are not only important but they are kind and beautiful. A unique perspective is meant to be shared.”

The Pump Rules alum closed her caption and post by providing some deep advice for her fans and followers. According to Raquel, part of growing and learning who you are is understanding why you’re “seeking approval from others.”

“Then turn around and give your younger self the validation that you have always deserved. Smiling and tearing up 🥹 Okay, good chat. Bye! 🤍”

Raquel’s confidence has certainly come a long way. From her famous confrontation with Lala Kent to her strength in ending her five-year relationship with co-star James Kennedy, Raquel has clearly put in the work.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.